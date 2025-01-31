Netflix gets a hidden feature update that makes life so much simpler

This new feature is especially great if you watch on your phone or tablet

Netflix Season Download button
(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)
Rik Henderson
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Netflix has added a much-requested new feature to its mobile app.

A new Season Download button has appeared allowing user to grab whole seasons of shows with a single tap.

Netflix feature updates are relatively rare and some of them can go largely unnoticed even when they do arrive, but while you might not have spied the latest yet it's something that could save you time and a fair few clicks.

The mobile app for phones and tablets has received a simple but extremely useful new button. It allows you to download an entire season of a show with just one tap, so you no longer have to hit every episode you want to store on your handset individually for offline viewing.

The Season Download button appears in the rail about the episodes on each show's page, and it changes to the specific season when you choose it from the drop down tab underneath.

It's relatively small, so easy to miss. You can also still download individual episodes from the Download bar underneath the Play button (which will download the next episode you haven't seen) or by tapping the download icon next to each episode below.

Once downloaded, the entire series will appear in your Downloads section on your My Netflix page.

One thing that takes the shine off this welcome new feature, at least for viewers in the US, is that the hugely popular streaming service is raising subscription prices again soon – by up to an extra $2.50 per month.

Although no price rises have been announced for the UK or Europe as yet, it is seemingly only a matter of time.

Still, with the amount of new content that's arriving almost daily (Yellowstone has just been added to the platform) and the likes of WWE's annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event being available to watch at no extra cost (it's on this weekend), it can be argued that Netflix remains great value for money, even after a price hike.

TOPICS
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸