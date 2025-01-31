Netflix gets a hidden feature update that makes life so much simpler

Quick Summary Netflix has added a much-requested new feature to its mobile app. A new Season Download button has appeared allowing user to grab whole seasons of shows with a single tap.

Netflix feature updates are relatively rare and some of them can go largely unnoticed even when they do arrive, but while you might not have spied the latest yet it's something that could save you time and a fair few clicks.

The mobile app for phones and tablets has received a simple but extremely useful new button. It allows you to download an entire season of a show with just one tap, so you no longer have to hit every episode you want to store on your handset individually for offline viewing.

The Season Download button appears in the rail about the episodes on each show's page, and it changes to the specific season when you choose it from the drop down tab underneath.

It's relatively small, so easy to miss. You can also still download individual episodes from the Download bar underneath the Play button (which will download the next episode you haven't seen) or by tapping the download icon next to each episode below.

Once downloaded, the entire series will appear in your Downloads section on your My Netflix page.

One thing that takes the shine off this welcome new feature, at least for viewers in the US, is that the hugely popular streaming service is raising subscription prices again soon – by up to an extra $2.50 per month.

Although no price rises have been announced for the UK or Europe as yet, it is seemingly only a matter of time.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Still, with the amount of new content that's arriving almost daily (Yellowstone has just been added to the platform) and the likes of WWE's annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view event being available to watch at no extra cost (it's on this weekend), it can be argued that Netflix remains great value for money, even after a price hike.