Netflix cues up a terrifying new horror movie just in time for Halloween

It's spooky season, people! With Halloween now just a couple of days away, if you're anything like me you're searching for the perfect horror movie to get ready for the big night. That is, if you're not planning on getting some classic trick-or-treating done in the evening.
Netflix isn't the only one of the best streaming services that's paid attention to the schedule this year, but its Halloween addition has caught my eye, moreso than some of the others I have access to. Don't Move looks like a frankly harrowing movie, in all the best ways.
Don't Move stars Kelsey Asbille as Iris, a woman out on her own in Big Sure park, taking in the sights and sounds of nature without realising that she's about to go through a true ordeal. She finds herself stalked and then spiked by a mysterious man, who explains to her that she's only got 20 minutes before the toxin he's used paralyses her completely.
From there, it looks like we'll get a hellish thrill-ride as someone who can barely move (if at all) and isn't able to speak tries her level best to stay on the run from this hellish pursuer. The trailer you can watch above makes it clear that she'll get mighty close to finding help more than once, in true horror movie style.
We've no doubt that most of these scenarios won't end well, though, or the movie probably wouldn't last its full running time. It also has at least one huge name in horror attached - the legendary Sam Raimi has a producer credit, so he's overseen things to at least some degree.
If this all sounds like a premise that could haunt your nightmares, and you want to scare yourself this Halloween, then there's good news. Netflix added the film on 25 October, so if you're a subscriber you can check it out right now. If you're not, then maybe it's time for a trial run - although there are plenty of great horror movies on other streaming services if you're looking for alternatives for fright night.
