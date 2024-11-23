Keira Knightley stuns in new trailer for Netflix's latest jaw-dropping show

Black Doves is shaping up amazingly

Black Doves on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)
Max Freeman-Mills
By
published
in News

It hasn't been too long since its first trailer, but we're already getting a second look at Black Doves, which hits Netflix on 5 December and looks frankly amazing. With Keira Knightley in a lead role and a host of British talent involved, it might even be Netflix's answer to Slow Horses on Apple TV+.

Knightley looks to be in the sort of form that we've frankly never seen from her before, too – she's playing a former spy who gets back into the game with gusto when her lover is murdered. It looks like she'll be bouncing off Ben Wishaw as another agent for much of the show, too.

Black Doves | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix - YouTube Black Doves | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

This second trailer is actually really short, but it squeezes an impressive amount into just over a minute, including a slightly better look at Sarah Lancashire as what seems to be some sort of agency handler. If you told me this was her audition to join the Bond franchise as M at some point, I wouldn't disagree – it's properly Judi Dench-esque.

Really, though, it's all about Keira Knightley, who will clearly be rocking at least a few different hairstyles through the show's run of six episodes, as well as an ever-increasing proclivity to happily murder assassins and soldiers. Netflix has also revealed that Black Doves is set around Christmas, so it really does look like the perfect series for the holiday period.

Image 1 of 7
Black Doves on Netflix
(Image credit: Netflix)

One thing I'm extremely curious to learn is who the antagonist will be in the series – it might well still be a secret at this stage, and given the calibre of actors we already know about, that leaves space for someone really special. Equally, I wouldn't rule out the possibility that Sarah Lancashire's character is a little bit evil, since that's slightly telegraphed in the trailer.

Whichever way it goes, there isn't long to wait now before everyone can enjoy the whole show, and I have a feeling plenty of us will be bingeing it across a couple of nights. That sort of event experience is what makes Netflix arguably the best streaming service, so it's great to have something big to look forward to.

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸