James Cameron confirms return for his biggest sci-fi franchise, but with a twist

It'll be back

The Terminator (trailer still)
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
Rik Henderson
By
published
Quick Summary

Director James Cameron has confirmed plans to make new Terminator movies, but without Arnold Schwarzenegger nor Linda Hamilton.

In fact, he wants to move away from the Sarah Connor / T-800 story entirely.

When it comes to 80s and 90s sci-fi blockbusters, is there a bigger name than James Cameron? He kicked Ridley Scott's Alien franchise into overdrive with the marine-fuelled, gung-ho sequel Aliens, and took us on an otherworldly adventure under the sea in The Abyss. However, there's one major series that he kicked off in 1984 that ended up on every science fiction fan's bedroom wall at one point or another – Terminator.

Now it seems he's ready to return to the franchise – or, at least, okay a new set of movies and/or TV shows set in the same universe. But, unlike some of the more recent outings, they are destined to ditch the oft-trodden Sarah Connor storyline originally started in The Terminator.

THE TERMINATOR (1984) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube THE TERMINATOR (1984) | Official Trailer | MGM - YouTube
Watch On

Speaking to Empire magazine as part of the first movie's 40th anniversary celebrations, Cameron revealed that it's time to move on from the origin story: "This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator," he said.

However, that doesn't mean starting afresh – just not constantly referring back to the Arnie and Linda Hamilton-fuelled saga: "You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because [they] care much less about that stuff than you think they do,” he added.

"I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick ass. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography."

When prodded by Empire on plans for a new series of films, Cameron continued: "It’s more than a plan. That’s what we’re doing.

"That’s all I’ll say for right now."

In the meantime, you can watch the 80s original – The Terminator – on Prime Video in the UK right now. Amazon acquired the rights as part of its MGM buyout a couple of years ago, so it's now available to view on the streaming service.

It's also to stream at no extra cost on AMC+ in the US.

The Cameron-directed sequel, T2: Judgment Day, is currently available in ITVX in the UK and Netflix in the States.

Topics
Amazon
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸