James Cameron confirms return for his biggest sci-fi franchise, but with a twist

Quick Summary
Director James Cameron has confirmed plans to make new Terminator movies, but without Arnold Schwarzenegger nor Linda Hamilton.
In fact, he wants to move away from the Sarah Connor / T-800 story entirely.
When it comes to 80s and 90s sci-fi blockbusters, is there a bigger name than James Cameron? He kicked Ridley Scott's Alien franchise into overdrive with the marine-fuelled, gung-ho sequel Aliens, and took us on an otherworldly adventure under the sea in The Abyss. However, there's one major series that he kicked off in 1984 that ended up on every science fiction fan's bedroom wall at one point or another – Terminator.
Now it seems he's ready to return to the franchise – or, at least, okay a new set of movies and/or TV shows set in the same universe. But, unlike some of the more recent outings, they are destined to ditch the oft-trodden Sarah Connor storyline originally started in The Terminator.
Speaking to Empire magazine as part of the first movie's 40th anniversary celebrations, Cameron revealed that it's time to move on from the origin story: "This is the moment when you jettison everything that is specific to the last 40 years of Terminator," he said.
However, that doesn't mean starting afresh – just not constantly referring back to the Arnie and Linda Hamilton-fuelled saga: "You get too inside it, and then you lose a new audience because [they] care much less about that stuff than you think they do,” he added.
"I have no doubt that subsequent Terminator films will not only be possible, but they’ll kick ass. But this is the moment where you jettison all the specific iconography."
When prodded by Empire on plans for a new series of films, Cameron continued: "It’s more than a plan. That’s what we’re doing.
"That’s all I’ll say for right now."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
In the meantime, you can watch the 80s original – The Terminator – on Prime Video in the UK right now. Amazon acquired the rights as part of its MGM buyout a couple of years ago, so it's now available to view on the streaming service.
It's also to stream at no extra cost on AMC+ in the US.
The Cameron-directed sequel, T2: Judgment Day, is currently available in ITVX in the UK and Netflix in the States.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Check your Garmin! Latest software update brings new functions to much-loved smartwatch feature
Garmin Coach workouts are now available to cyclists, plus it has even more features for runners
By Matt Kollat Published
-
There's a Vision Pro rival coming that's lighter than an iPhone – and it's less expensive too
This new VR visor is one-third of the price of the Vision Pro and it weighs less than the iPhone 16 Pro
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
3 hidden Amazon Prime Video shows that must go on your playlist
We've dug out three top notch TV series you might have missed
By Brian Comber Published
-
How to watch the biggest Emmy 2024 winners on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+
A whole host of Emmys were given to shows on streaming services, so here's where to watch them
By Rik Henderson Published
-
10 must-see TV shows coming soon to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more
Our picks of the best shows coming to streaming services before the end of 2024
By Brian Comber Published
-
Amazon Prime Video's top 5 new shows and movies to stream this September
Prime Video has a lot going on this September – here are the streaming service's best picks
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 most underrated sci-fi shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Streaming services are jam-packed with great sci-fi series, but here's 3 you might have missed
By Brian Comber Published
-
Huge trailer for Amazon's biggest show suddenly drops and fans are excited
The Rings of Power S2 looks like it'll be big
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's new no.1 movie has a Rotten Tomatoes score that might shock you
Jackpot! is charting well for Amazon, but its critical reception might surprise you
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video getting a surprise sci-fi series that gamers will especially love
New TV show from the director of Deadpool is coming in December
By Rik Henderson Published