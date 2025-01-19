I'll always defend this sci-fi action flick – and it's on Prime Video now

Where reboots are concerned, the bar is pretty low – audiences have learnt to expect a lack of reverence for the original movies, and potentially even drastic changes in setting and tone. So, when one comes along that feels tangibly in touch with the spirit of its inspiration, it's memorable even if it has some flaws.

That's how I'd describe Jurassic World – it's far from a masterpiece, but by the standards I bring to this sort of project, it stands out for being a fun and well-made movie in its own right. It might not transcend the original Jurassic Park by any means, but I've been defending it for years, and I'll keep doing so now that it's hit Prime Video here in the US.

Jurassic World - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

This means that Prime subscribers can watch the movie at no extra cost, and it's the definition of a fun movie night whether you've seen it before or haven't ever touched it. The story picks up years after the original movie, with the park reopening as a glitzy modern attraction on Isla Nublar.

Chris Pratt is on-hand as a grizzled dinosaur handler attempting to tame, or at least control, a pack of velociraptors, while Bryce Dallas Howard is a highly-strung administrator who's desperate for the park's opening to go well. Suffice to say that it very much doesn't, of course, and it isn't long before the dinos are breaking out of their pens and wreaking havoc.

Throw in some kids doing their best to survive, a runaway T-Rex and some scary indoor sequences, and you have a pretty clear homage to the original movie. It's not executed with the same panache or performances, to be clear, but it's still very fun and builds to a memorable climax as an even bigger monster threatens to snap our heroes up.

It's not like Jurassic World was panned, either – it has Rotten Tomatoes scores of 72% from critics and 78% from audiences. Still, people often get a bit snooty about it, probably partly because its later sequels were genuinely terrible, and have stained its reputation.

If Prime Video wants to reign as the best streaming service, this is the sort of crowd-pleaser that it needs in the roster, though. That makes it a great addition to the library, and one I'd stick on my watchlist for sure.