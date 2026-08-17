How to watch Lanterns in the UK, as superhero sci-fi begins streaming

When Lanterns was first revealed in a teaser trailer almost 6 months ago, I was excited for the DC Studios superhero sci-fi spin on the Green Lantern arriving to streaming services.

Here in the UK, however, it's not as straightforward to watch as expected – in part because the USA's 16 August launch date preceded the UK's 17 August date.

Many had reported that Sky Atlantic was to show Lanterns, but try as I might in cycling through that channel on my EE TV Box, it didn't come up anywhere as I'd expected.

So what's the deal – where can you actually watch Lanterns in the UK right now? When will future episodes be available? And when is the season 1 finale? I'll answer all the big questions below, no spoilers!

Lanterns official trailer

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Lanterns UK streaming options

In the UK there are three ways to watch Lanterns:

1. Have a BT/EE TV or Sky subscription with the necessary service pack subscribed – 'Entertainment & HBO Max Membership'. This will permit you to watch through NOW; note: not directly via any channel on either service (which may change in the future).

2. Bypass the major service providers' contracts and go direct to NOW – opting for the 'Entertainment & HBO Max Membership' for £9.99 per month. You can cancel at any time.

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3. Go straight to the source and sign up to HBO Max directly, now that it's available in the UK. It's the cheapest option, at £5.99 per month, but if you want the utmost visual quality then you'll need to pay more for 4K resolution.

UK streaming schedule

As I said up top, the availability is first in the USA, with the UK falling one day after.

Lanterns comprises eight episodes total, with one airing per week – HBO Max hasn't opted to open with a double bill, like many streaming services.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lanterns streaming schedule Row 0 - Cell 0 Date (UK) Episode 1: "Pilot" Mon 17 August 2026 Episode 2 Mon 24 August 2026 Episode 3 Mon 31 August 2026 Episode 4 Mon 7 September 2026 Episode 5 Mon 14 September 2026 Episode 6 Mon 21 September 2026 Episode 7 Mon 28 September 2026 Episode 8 Mon 5 October 2026

Is Lanterns season 2 confirmed?

While there's not officially a second season yet scheduled, IMDB already lists a "S2 E01" as the "ninth" episode.

It's rumoured that the writers' room is already wired and prepped to commence on the second season.

That seems likely for such a massive franchise – which has never really had great success in its various forms – especially when you consider how well-rated it already is.

Hop over to Rotten Tomatoes and that 95% rating is serious commendation for a show – it's rare to see reviews in the high 90s.