How to watch Lanterns in the UK, as superhero sci-fi begins streaming

When Lanterns was first revealed in a teaser trailer almost 6 months ago, I was excited for the DC Studios superhero sci-fi spin on the Green Lantern arriving to streaming services.
Here in the UK, however, it's not as straightforward to watch as expected – in part because the USA's 16 August launch date preceded the UK's 17 August date.
Many had reported that Sky Atlantic was to show Lanterns, but try as I might in cycling through that channel on my EE TV Box, it didn't come up anywhere as I'd expected.
So what's the deal – where can you actually watch Lanterns in the UK right now? When will future episodes be available? And when is the season 1 finale? I'll answer all the big questions below, no spoilers!
Lanterns official trailer
Lanterns UK streaming options
In the UK there are three ways to watch Lanterns:
1. Have a BT/EE TV or Sky subscription with the necessary service pack subscribed – 'Entertainment & HBO Max Membership'. This will permit you to watch through NOW; note: not directly via any channel on either service (which may change in the future).
2. Bypass the major service providers' contracts and go direct to NOW – opting for the 'Entertainment & HBO Max Membership' for £9.99 per month. You can cancel at any time.
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3. Go straight to the source and sign up to HBO Max directly, now that it's available in the UK. It's the cheapest option, at £5.99 per month, but if you want the utmost visual quality then you'll need to pay more for 4K resolution.
UK streaming schedule
As I said up top, the availability is first in the USA, with the UK falling one day after.
Lanterns comprises eight episodes total, with one airing per week – HBO Max hasn't opted to open with a double bill, like many streaming services.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
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Date (UK)
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Episode 1: "Pilot"
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Mon 17 August 2026
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Episode 2
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Mon 24 August 2026
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Episode 3
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Mon 31 August 2026
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Episode 4
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Mon 7 September 2026
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Episode 5
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Mon 14 September 2026
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Episode 6
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Mon 21 September 2026
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Episode 7
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Mon 28 September 2026
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Episode 8
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Mon 5 October 2026
Is Lanterns season 2 confirmed?
While there's not officially a second season yet scheduled, IMDB already lists a "S2 E01" as the "ninth" episode.
It's rumoured that the writers' room is already wired and prepped to commence on the second season.
That seems likely for such a massive franchise – which has never really had great success in its various forms – especially when you consider how well-rated it already is.
Hop over to Rotten Tomatoes and that 95% rating is serious commendation for a show – it's rare to see reviews in the high 90s.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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