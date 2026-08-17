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How to watch Lanterns in the UK, as superhero sci-fi begins streaming

DC Studios' Green Lantern show just got a green-lit rating on Rotten Tomatoes

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Lanterns
(Image credit: HBO)
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When Lanterns was first revealed in a teaser trailer almost 6 months ago, I was excited for the DC Studios superhero sci-fi spin on the Green Lantern arriving to streaming services.

Here in the UK, however, it's not as straightforward to watch as expected – in part because the USA's 16 August launch date preceded the UK's 17 August date.

Many had reported that Sky Atlantic was to show Lanterns, but try as I might in cycling through that channel on my EE TV Box, it didn't come up anywhere as I'd expected.

So what's the deal – where can you actually watch Lanterns in the UK right now? When will future episodes be available? And when is the season 1 finale? I'll answer all the big questions below, no spoilers!

Lanterns official trailer

Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Lanterns | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube
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Lanterns UK streaming options

In the UK there are three ways to watch Lanterns:

1. Have a BT/EE TV or Sky subscription with the necessary service pack subscribed – 'Entertainment & HBO Max Membership'. This will permit you to watch through NOW; note: not directly via any channel on either service (which may change in the future).

2. Bypass the major service providers' contracts and go direct to NOW – opting for the 'Entertainment & HBO Max Membership' for £9.99 per month. You can cancel at any time.

3. Go straight to the source and sign up to HBO Max directly, now that it's available in the UK. It's the cheapest option, at £5.99 per month, but if you want the utmost visual quality then you'll need to pay more for 4K resolution.

UK streaming schedule

As I said up top, the availability is first in the USA, with the UK falling one day after.

Lanterns comprises eight episodes total, with one airing per week – HBO Max hasn't opted to open with a double bill, like many streaming services.

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Lanterns streaming schedule
Row 0 - Cell 0

Date (UK)

Episode 1: "Pilot"

Mon 17 August 2026

Episode 2

Mon 24 August 2026

Episode 3

Mon 31 August 2026

Episode 4

Mon 7 September 2026

Episode 5

Mon 14 September 2026

Episode 6

Mon 21 September 2026

Episode 7

Mon 28 September 2026

Episode 8

Mon 5 October 2026

Is Lanterns season 2 confirmed?

While there's not officially a second season yet scheduled, IMDB already lists a "S2 E01" as the "ninth" episode.

It's rumoured that the writers' room is already wired and prepped to commence on the second season.

That seems likely for such a massive franchise – which has never really had great success in its various forms – especially when you consider how well-rated it already is.

Hop over to Rotten Tomatoes and that 95% rating is serious commendation for a show – it's rare to see reviews in the high 90s.

Mike Lowe
Mike Lowe
Tech Editor

Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.

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