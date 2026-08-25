How to watch the GTA 6 Extended Look: Where and when to catch the Grand Theft Auto VI preview

This is a huge week for Grand Theft Auto fans worldwide, with the long-awaited reveal of actual, honest-to-goodness gameplay from GTA 6 finally about to arrive. Or, at least, we're all very much assuming that we'll get a massive chunk of gameplay to digest when Rockstar releases Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, a 30-minute preview of the game.

The trailer, as everyone and their nan now knows, will hit Netflix first on Thursday 27 August, with a six-hour exclusivity window for subscribers to one of the biggest and best streaming services out there.

That makes it the first of its kind – an advertisement for an upcoming game, delivered like a one-off documentary special on a streamer. It's a pretty wild situation, but you're probably wondering about the exact timing of the show, both on Netflix and then subsequently on YouTube. Read on to find out all the key times.

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Netflix timings

Here are the timings for when the Extended Look will go live on Netflix (all on Thursday 27 August):

UK: 8:00 PM BST

8:00 PM BST Europe: 9:00 PM CEST

9:00 PM CEST North America: 12:00 PM PT / 3:00 pm ET

YouTube timings

Next, here are the times when the trailer will then go live on YouTube, for free, six hours after the Netflix premiere:

UK: 2:00 AM BST, 28 August

2:00 AM BST, 28 August Europe: 3:00 AM CEST, 28 August

3:00 AM CEST, 28 August North America: 6:00 PM PDT / 9:00 pm EDT, 27 August

What will the GTA 6 Extended Look show?

Rockstar has stayed extremely vague about what the Extended Look will actually show us from GTA 6, but it's a really safe bet that it'll be an extended showcase of the gameplay offering that the game will bring to the table.

The developer's patience has clearly been stretched by a fortnight of nonstop leaks, during which anyone who really wants to see gameplay from the upcoming mega-release could simply search for it and, well, see it.

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Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look Coming August 27 - YouTube Watch On

Frankly, there's no way those leaks haven't at least slightly dimmed the hype, since millions of people can no longer say that the Extended Look will truly be their first glimpse of actual gameplay. Still, untold millions more won't even know the leaks have happened, so there's no real doubt that this remains one of the biggest trailer events of this generation.

My guess is that we'll get a more detailed breakdown of the story of the game, and then we'll see a campaign mission play out. That'll involve some driving to show off the cars and physics model, as well as some run-and-gun action. Those two are the biggest parts of the game's actual gameplay loop, so we'll surely get proper looks at them.

I'd also hope that we'll get clarity on the game's graphical settings, namely whether it'll have a mode aiming for 60fps or not, and what upgrades the PS5 Pro will bestow on the game for those who have one.

Beyond that, it's anyone's guess what exactly Rockstar will choose to walk us through. With half an hour to fill, though, we should leave the showcase with a much clearer expectation of what the game will be like.