How to watch the biggest Emmy 2024 winners on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+

TV's version of the Oscars, the Emmy Awards were held on Sunday 15 September and streaming services were once again big winners. Many of the shows that took away a Primetime gong are available on the likes Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

The platforms also scored big in the Creative Arts segment of the Emmys held the week before. So, there's now a list of must-see award winners across multiple services and genres.

That's why we've highlighted the biggest winners of the 2024 Emmy Awards for you to check out, including where you can find them. Whether you are using a streaming device or watching via an app on one of the best TVs, you won't be disappointed with any of these.

Baby Reindeer | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Baby Reindeer

Where: Netflix

Netflix Emmy Awards: 6, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Scottish comedian Richard Gadd won a couple of personal Emmys for his semi-autobiographical tale of stalking and victimhood, while the show itself and co-star Jessica Gunning also scooped well-earned awards.

The Netflix show is an uncomfortable watch at times, dealing with themes of extreme sexual assault and mental health, but is also a fascinating and gripping exploration of persistence and recovery. It's based on Gadd's own experiences, but many of the names have been changed, while some sequences are fictional for narrative reasons.

That doesn't make it any less important, however, and shows that Netflix can be extreme brave with its commissions. It's a philosophy that has certainly paid off here.

The Bear | Teaser - Chicago | FX - YouTube Watch On

The Bear

Where: Disney+ (UK), Hulu (US)

Disney+ (UK), Hulu (US) Emmy Awards: 11, including Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Now three seasons in, The Bear is essential television and it comes as no surprise that it was a major winner at this year's Emmys.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The three main leads each won an award, while the direction has also been rightfully recognised.

Perhaps the best part about The Bear for those yet to watch is that each episode is relatively short, so (with only a handful of exceptions) you only need to put aside half-an-hour to watch. Although that being said, we bet you'll have to binge a few more in a sitting once you get hooked.

Set in the restaurant industry in Chicago, the show deals with some heavy subjects – not least the loss of a sibling and alcoholism – but remarkably does so with heart and, at times, a dark sense of humour. Hence its appearance in the Comedy Series categories.

ShÅgun - Official Trailer | Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai | FX - YouTube Watch On

Shōgun

Where: Disney+ (UK), Hulu (US)

Disney+ (UK), Hulu (US) Emmy Awards: 14, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Like The Bear, Shōgun originally airs on FX but is also available on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK. Much like the fondly remembered 1980s mini-series of the same name, it is an adaptation of James Clavell's novel. However, it differs in a fair few aspects – not least that most of the dialogue is spoken in Japanese (with subtitles).

Don't let that put you off though, this version of Shōgun is arguably the best thing on TV today. After all, it proved to be the most successful show at the Emmys this year with no less than 14 awards.

It looks beautiful, is superbly written (closely following the original book) and the cast are magnificent.

Two additional seasons have been commissioned to take the story further too.

Hacks Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Hacks

Where: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Max (US)

Amazon Prime Video (UK), Max (US) Emmy Awards: 3, Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

This year's Outstanding Comedy Series is based on, well, comedy as Jean Smart puts in an Emmy award-winning performance as fictional legendary stand-up Deborah Vance.

It's genuinely funny and heartwarming too, as Vance hires a younger, unemployed writer to help modernise her act. The clash of personalities is hilarious without being slapstick and the critical response to the show has been nothing short of perfect – 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now you can see what all the fuss is about, as it's all available on Max in the US, with the first two seasons available to stream on Prime Video in the UK.

Slow Horses

Where: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Emmy Awards: 1, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Slow Horses is so good that it's a big surprise that it didn't score additional Emmy awards – especially for Gary Oldman as the spy boss with questionable morals and personal hygiene, Jackson Lamb.

Still, Will Smith (not that one) did snag a writers gong and that should be enough to hint just how good the series flows.

Based on the Slough House books by Mick Herron, Slow Horses follows a band of MI5 misfits – a group of British spies and agents thrown together due to previous personal failings. However, for one reason or another, they find themselves embroiled in major cases that could otherwise spell disaster for the country.

It is truly riveting stuff, with extremely high production values and some of the best one-liners on TV today.

The fourth season has recently started on Apple TV+, so there's plenty to catch up with if you haven't watched the show before. And, considering how good the latest episodes are, it will be a travesty if it's once again largely overlooked next year.

True Detective: Night Country | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

True Detective: Night Country

Where: NOW, Sky (UK), Max (US)

NOW, Sky (UK), Max (US) Emmy Awards: 1, Outstanding Lead Actress is a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster plays the latest lead detective in this return of one of HBO's most memorable anthology series, and she thoroughly deserves her Lead Actress gong.

The show is set in a small town in Alaska during a period when there is no daylight, and is therefore dark both visually and in tone. A group of scientists are found frozen to death in the ice with little explanation, and hence our eponymous detectives must unravel the case.

Perhaps more supernatural at times than Nic Pizzolatto's original trilogy (albeit with some logical explanation), True Detective: Night Country marks a welcome return for the series. And we're certainly interested in seeing where showrunner, writer and director Issa López takes it next.

Fargo | Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fargo

Where: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Hulu (US)

Amazon Prime Video (UK), Hulu (US) Emmy Awards: 1, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Another excellent anthology series, Fargo is set in the same universe as the original 1996 Coen Brothers film and focuses on a new story per season.

Considering we've now had five in total, that's plenty of top quality crime caper action to get your teeth into if you want to catch up.

The latest, season five, stars Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Mad Men's Jon Hamm in a tale of kidnapping and deceit – the ideal cocktail for a Fargo series.

It's all great fun, and while there's only one award this year – for Lamorne Morris as Deputy Witt Farr – it should immediately go on your watch list.

Ripley | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Ripley

Where: Netflix

Netflix Emmy Awards: 4, including Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Based on The Talented Mr Ripley – the 1955 crime novel rather than the movie adaptation – this Netflix series somewhat shocked on release. That's in no small part due to it being shot entirely in black and white, giving it a neo-noir look and feel.

Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Spectre) plays the eponymous lead, a "talented" con-man who seeks to live the life of the important and rich through fraud and ultimately murder.

Ripley is another example of Netflix being brave and it paying off. Whether we'll see a follow-up is another story, but this single series is well worth a watch, not least to see just how beautifully directed it is.

The Crown | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Crown

Where: Netflix

Netflix Emmy Awards: 3, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

There's not a lot more to be said about The Crown that hasn't been a million times before.

It has dominated the Emmys for many years and rivals will be pleased that it's finally over – with Netflix having added its sixth and final season in December last year.

It's that season and, specifically, the performance by Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana that has been awarded this time around. And, if you've not managed to see any of The Crown to date, you have 70+ years of the lives of the British royal family to catch up on.

The Morning Show â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

The Morning Show

Where: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Emmy Awards: 3, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Arguably Apple TV+ didn't do as well this year as it has in the past, but it's good to see The Morning Show recognised. Actor Billy Crudup is a veteran of the show, having starred in its three seasons so far, and is very deserving of his recognition.

Of course, the rest of the cast are great too – especially Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon – and we tend to find that those who came to Apple's streaming service for Ted Lasso end up staying for The Morning Show.