HBO's new series' trailer has fans united on one big point

When you think of HBO, your mind probably jumps first to prestige dramas from days gone by, not least classics like The Wire and The Sopranos. In more recent years it's been best known for blockbusters like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, although it's also put out smaller, indie hits like How To With John Wilson.

So, as one of the biggest hit factories of any TV network and one of the best streaming services out there right now, its latest reality series seems like a pretty odd fit with its values. Paul American is a behind-the-scenes look at the Paul brothers, controversial YouTube giants who are now somewhat hard to avoid in pop culture.

The show promises unfettered access not just to Jake and Logan Paul, but also to their spouses and parents, newborn children and more, giving us a full portrait of this eccentric family unit. Of course, the brothers' ascent is so established at this point that the family will be phenomenally wealthy throughout, so it looks like helicopter rides, private jets and extravagance are all on the menu.

I'd presume that, from the Pauls' side of things, the objective here is to level up their fame. While they're hugely well-known among young people, and Logan's break into WWE and Jake's into boxing have furthered that aim, there's still a lot of work to be done. The Kardashian family remains the gold standard in turning your fame into a vehicle that makes you more famous, after all, and a TV show is one of their crown jewels.

All of this is interesting enough, but it's fair to say that this first trailer (ahead of the show's arrival on 27 March) has raised some eyebrows among HBO's audience. Take a scroll through the comments on that YouTube upload and you'll see quite a healthy dose of surprise and disdain.

One user wrote: "Can’t wait to never watch this". Another had similar thoughts, but went for HBO a little harder in their surprise: "Shame on y'all for giving air time to these scam artists". That's referring to the many allegations about crypto rug-pulls that swirl around the brothers and their entourage, many of which remain unresolved (and unproven).

It's fair to say that people think HBO makes an odd home for these braggy characters, and I can't disagree. This won't necessarily be a series that I make a beeline to watch on release, but perhaps you'll consider it a guilty pleasure.