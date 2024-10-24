Amazon's biggest games adaptation back on track with sci-fi master on board

Quick Summary
After two years in pre-production, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios have decided to part ways with the original God of War creative team.
The brains behind the Battlestar Galactica TV reboot, Ronald D. Moore, is taking on the task to bring the game to the small screen instead.
It's been more than two years since Sony and Amazon announced a team-up for a TV series based on a PlayStation favourite. God of War has seemingly been stuck in production limbo ever since.
However, fresh news has just emerged and it's great for sci-fi fans and other subscribers to the Prime Video streaming service.
After the original creative team was disbanded last week, Sony Pictures TV Studios has confirmed (via Deadline) that Ronald D. Moore is taking over the project, as writer, producer and showrunner.
Moore might be familiar to some as the mastermind behind the mid-2000s Battlestar Galactica reboot – one of the finest science fiction series ever made. He has also served as executive producer on Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, the time travel saga Outlander, and previously wrote and produced on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine.
In short, he's a sci-fi master when it comes to TV series.
That can only be great news for the small screen adaptation of God of War. And hopefully it'll set it back on the right track after previous scripts were reportedly dismissed.
Sadly, the "back to the drawing board" approach could mean we'll have a fair while more to wait before filming starts, let alone the premiere of the first episode. But, at least it now seems to have the right person in charge.
And, with the game's creative director, Cory Barlog, still on board as an executive producer, plus PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, we suspect even the most die-hard God of War fans should end up being happy.
After all, there were plenty worried about the TV adaptation of Fallout, and look how well that turned out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
