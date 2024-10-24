Amazon's biggest games adaptation back on track with sci-fi master on board

Prime Video's God of War TV series is back on after a few bumps in the road

After two years in pre-production, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios have decided to part ways with the original God of War creative team.

The brains behind the Battlestar Galactica TV reboot, Ronald D. Moore, is taking on the task to bring the game to the small screen instead.

It's been more than two years since Sony and Amazon announced a team-up for a TV series based on a PlayStation favourite. God of War has seemingly been stuck in production limbo ever since.

However, fresh news has just emerged and it's great for sci-fi fans and other subscribers to the Prime Video streaming service.

After the original creative team was disbanded last week, Sony Pictures TV Studios has confirmed (via Deadline) that Ronald D. Moore is taking over the project, as writer, producer and showrunner.

Moore might be familiar to some as the mastermind behind the mid-2000s Battlestar Galactica reboot – one of the finest science fiction series ever made. He has also served as executive producer on Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, the time travel saga Outlander, and previously wrote and produced on Star Trek: The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine.

In short, he's a sci-fi master when it comes to TV series.

That can only be great news for the small screen adaptation of God of War. And hopefully it'll set it back on the right track after previous scripts were reportedly dismissed.

Sadly, the "back to the drawing board" approach could mean we'll have a fair while more to wait before filming starts, let alone the premiere of the first episode. But, at least it now seems to have the right person in charge.

And, with the game's creative director, Cory Barlog, still on board as an executive producer, plus PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, we suspect even the most die-hard God of War fans should end up being happy.

After all, there were plenty worried about the TV adaptation of Fallout, and look how well that turned out.

