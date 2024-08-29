Paramount+ could change its mind on major horror series Stephen King calls "great, witty and sharp"

Quick Summary
Renowned horror writer Stephen King has revealed that Evil on Paramount+ is a show he enjoys.
However, Paramount decided to cancel it earlier this year, so fresh calls are being made to bring it back in full.
Paramount+ is facing new calls to renew one of its major TV series after arguably the greatest horror author of all time lauded it with praise.
In an interview with PBS, Stephen King called out the streaming service's Evil as a show he particularly likes.
"There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like," he said (via Deadline). "It’s great. It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s very, very sharp."
The only big issue is that Paramount has already cancelled it – just ordering a few wrap-up episodes this year to complete the story arc.
Originally made for CBS in the States, with the first season airing in 2019 before being being switched to a Paramount+ exclusive, Evil's four seasons have garnered critical acclaim, including 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes for the last two.
However, it seems to have been part of the recent cull at Paramount+ that has also seen Halo cancelled after its second season. That's regardless of the show's co-creator, Robert King, believing there's at least another two seasons that could have been made.
Speaking about the cancellation, he said at the time: "With Paramount+ there is as some reevaluation of what they’re doing and the decision was made to end the show. I think the popularity of the show didn’t really hit until after some of those decisions were made."
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Now, with namesake (but no relation) Stephen King's endorsement, we might actually get to see a form of resurrection.
After the author posted a clip of his interview on X one of the stars of Evil, Katja Herbers, replied: "Okay, can we do the pick up now?"
The official Paramount+ X account subsequently added: "You're making us blush."
You're making us blush. 😊😈August 28, 2024
That's obviously no guarantee that it'll change its mind and order an entire new season, but at least it has reopened the debate. It has also given the hidden gem more coverage which should result in a wider audience.
Indeed, if you've not watched it yet, all four existing seasons are available on Paramount+ in the US now. Sadly, they aren't on the UK version of the platform at the time of writing, although you can stream the first season through Channel 4's All4 app (and on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, on demand).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Your iPhone will finally get a feature update matching Google's best AI trick
Photos are about to get a whole lot cleaner
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Breitling celebrates 140th anniversary with its first perpetual calendar movement
Breitling continues its 140th year celebrations with three new limited edition watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Paramount+ is giving away its new sci-fi movie spin-off for free
You can watch the first episode right here, right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 best British crime dramas to stream on Netflix, Apple TV+ and more
If you miss these gems, you're having a giraffe!
By Brian Comber Published
-
Sony's crazy sci-fi TV series with 94% Rotten Tomatoes score finally gets a wider release on Paramount+
Find out what all the fuss is about
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The biggest action movie of 2023 is coming to Paramount Plus for free
Tom Cruise can do anything
By Andy Sansom Published
-
3 best TV shows and movies to stream on Netflix, Disney+ and more for Baldur's Gate 3 fans
If you love the incredible RPG then you should check out these films and series
By Brian Comber Published
-
5 best blockbuster movies to stream on Christmas Day 2023, from Netflix, Disney+, Sky and more
Here are our movie choices to keep you entertained today
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Discovery+, Paramount+ and Max could merge to create a Netflix-beating super service
Merger talks between Warner Discovery and Paramount have reportedly taken place
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The Halo Season 2 trailer makes the first season look like a pilot
Could be the making of Paramount+
By Rik Henderson Published