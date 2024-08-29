Paramount+ could change its mind on major horror series Stephen King calls "great, witty and sharp"

Quick Summary Renowned horror writer Stephen King has revealed that Evil on Paramount+ is a show he enjoys. However, Paramount decided to cancel it earlier this year, so fresh calls are being made to bring it back in full.

Paramount+ is facing new calls to renew one of its major TV series after arguably the greatest horror author of all time lauded it with praise.

In an interview with PBS, Stephen King called out the streaming service's Evil as a show he particularly likes.

"There’s a show called Evil on Paramount+ that I like," he said (via Deadline). "It’s great. It’s funny and it’s witty and it’s very, very sharp."

The only big issue is that Paramount has already cancelled it – just ordering a few wrap-up episodes this year to complete the story arc.

Originally made for CBS in the States, with the first season airing in 2019 before being being switched to a Paramount+ exclusive, Evil's four seasons have garnered critical acclaim, including 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes for the last two.

However, it seems to have been part of the recent cull at Paramount+ that has also seen Halo cancelled after its second season. That's regardless of the show's co-creator, Robert King, believing there's at least another two seasons that could have been made.

Speaking about the cancellation, he said at the time: "With Paramount+ there is as some reevaluation of what they’re doing and the decision was made to end the show. I think the popularity of the show didn’t really hit until after some of those decisions were made."

Now, with namesake (but no relation) Stephen King's endorsement, we might actually get to see a form of resurrection.

After the author posted a clip of his interview on X one of the stars of Evil, Katja Herbers, replied: "Okay, can we do the pick up now?"

The official Paramount+ X account subsequently added: "You're making us blush."

You're making us blush. 😊😈August 28, 2024

That's obviously no guarantee that it'll change its mind and order an entire new season, but at least it has reopened the debate. It has also given the hidden gem more coverage which should result in a wider audience.

Indeed, if you've not watched it yet, all four existing seasons are available on Paramount+ in the US now. Sadly, they aren't on the UK version of the platform at the time of writing, although you can stream the first season through Channel 4's All4 app (and on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, on demand).