BBC iPlayer showing one of the most infamous sci-fi classics for free – makes Fallout look like a kids' show

Quick Summary
The BBC has finally broadcast its harrowing nuclear war drama Threads again, which is also available to watch on BBC iPlayer for the first time.
It's a brutal tale set around the devastation of nuclear war and the fallout soon after.
As prosperous as life was for some in Britain in the 80s, for others it was fairly bleak. Mass unemployment, mine and steel mill closures, and the arrival of new diseases, like AIDS, somewhat took the shine off the polyester shell suits many wore.
And then there was the very real threat of nuclear war that hung over our heads like a spectre.
That was the subject for one of the BBC's most infamous TV movies, and it still shocks today now that the corporation has finally unearthed it once more.
Threads is now available to watch on BBC iPlayer, having finally been repeated on BBC Two this week, and it is essential if not very uncomfortable viewing.
First released in 1984 and set the northern city of Sheffield, the 112-minute film is a graphic depiction of what would happen if a nuclear explosion was to occur in the UK. It takes us through the lead up to the war and 10-years after its impact. It has also been described as "brutal" and "chilling" by critics.
You can watch it through BBC's free-to-air streaming service now (as long as you have a UK TV licence), although it does come with a warning – certainly don't attempt to view it while eating.
It comes highly recommended though, with a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. And there's something alarming poignant about its timing now, considering the turmoil and war occurring in different regions of the planet today.
On a lighter note, we also thoroughly recommend Professor Brian Cox's documentary series Solar System – which is currently all on BBC iPlayer too. More sci than fi, it's a fascinating look at our neighbouring planets using animation and Hollywood effects techniques that bring them to life like never before.
BBC iPlayer is available on just about any device you can think of – smart TVs, games consoles, tablets, phones and dedicated streaming devices. Strangely not the new Google TV Streamer though, which is still yet to receive the service.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
