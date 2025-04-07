Apple TV+ summons the spirit of Indiana Jones for The Fountain of Youth

Apple's going the adventure movie route for its newest big-budget blockbuster, as a glitzy first trailer confirms, and it looks for all the world like a reboot of the Indiana Jones franchise. Of course, it isn't – since Apple doesn't own that IP. Rather, think of Fountain of Youth as an homage.

Even that might not be what Apple wants to hear, but if you check out the first trailer for the John Krasinski and Natalie Portman movie below you'll see that the comparison is completely fair. Krasinski plays some sort of treasure-hunting, dashing explorer type, while Portman is his more reluctant sister.

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

It looks like Krasinski's had a life-long fascination with the fountain of youth, and has become obsessed with the idea that it was real, buried under mountains of references in different civilisations spanning the globe. As always, in this sort of thing, he's not the only one looking for it, though, and the other team might be a good deal more nefarious.

We don't really get that good a look at the baddies in this trailer, though, which focuses a little more on the team that Krasinski will gather to help him find the fountain and discover its secrets. That'll include Domhnall Gleeson in a role that looks an awful lot like Q from the Bond series, while Eiza González will face off against Krasinski but potentially come round to his side at a certain point.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

In fact, I'd go so far as to speculate that there might be a dash of thrilling romance in there, too, making for the blend that powered Indiana Jones to huge success and a long life franchise-wise. The landscape isn't so straightforward nowadays, though, and Sony will probably we watching this movie with interest after its own slightly bruising results with the Uncharted movie.

That was bouncing off an already very successful gaming franchise, too, so it'll be curious to see if Apple can conjure up some results out of nothing with Fountain of Youth. It's become one of the best streaming services largely through less crowd-pleasing fare, but a big mainstream hit certainly wouldn't hurt it, after all.