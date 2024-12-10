Apple TV+ finally drops the trailer I've been waiting over a year for

Apple TV+ is my personal pick as the best streaming service on the market, and it's got a stacked roster of shows to back that up, but Severance is undoubtedly one of its biggest hits. The philosophical sci-fi sensation made big waves with its first season, and its second has been hotly anticipated.

In fact, I've been hoping a trailer would drop basically every week for this entire calendar year, which has made for quite a long wait. After a recent teaser finally gave us something to chew on, Apple's now obliged with a proper trailer ahead of the show's return on 17 January 2025.

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This time it's not holding its cards quite as close to its chest, either. The trailer lays out what we can expect fairly clearly, explaining that Mark and his coworkers' outdoor selves seem to have become lauded as advocates for "Innie" rights, and the anti-Severance movement. Inside the office, though, their daytime worker selves are still forced to toil away.

They now know that something's up in a big way, though, and that Mark's supposedly dead wife is, in one way or another, embroiled in things at the company too. That mystery looks set to fuel the season's story, as the Innies attempt to figure out what's happening in the outside world, and whether they have a chance of breaking out more permanently down the line.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+) (Image credit: Apple TV+)

What looks really enticing, though, is the almost certainly expanded budget of the show – we get a look at some brand-new sets and locations, including some characters on what looks like a snowy hike, so we may get to see more places this time around. Plus, there will clearly be at least some more surreal office set pieces, as one glimpse of some goats on indoor grassy hills confirms.

So, all in all, it looks like it's going to be a blockbuster attempt from director Ben Stiller to follow up a massively successful first season. We don't yet know if it'll usher in a third outing when it ends or if this second run of episodes will bring the show to a close permanently. Only time will tell, on that front!