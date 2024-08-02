Amazon, Virgin and EE in talks with HBO to move Game of Thrones to their platforms

Quick Summary
HBO shows could be available to watch across multiple platforms and streaming platforms, not just Sky, as Warner plans to launch Max in the UK.
It is allegedly in talks with Virgin Media, Amazon and EE over adding the new Max service to their TV services. Sky is also likely to get the app.
Warner Bros Discovery will reportedly launch its Max streaming service in the UK in 2026, potentially bringing an end to Sky's long-standing exclusivity deal on HBO shows.
It is also claimed that the studio is in talks with Sky's rivals about offering the Max service on their platforms – which will see the likes of Game of Thrones, its prequel House of the Dragon, Succession, and True Detective available to non-Sky customers.
According to the Financial Times, Warner is in discussion with Amazon, Virgin Media and EE, to add the Max app to their paid TV services. HBO content could also appear on their platforms outside the app, it is also claimed.
Sky TV customers needn't worry though, it is alleged that there are talks to include Max on Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream, too.
The UK launch of the streaming service is expected to take place in 2026 as the existing deal with Sky is said to expire at the end of 2025. The current agreement allows Sky to exclusively show HBO content on its TV platforms, plus the Now streaming service, and was signed in 2019.
Max has been available in the US for many years (under its previous title of HBO Max) and has more recently expanded to multiple other countries, including France, Spain, Sweden and Norway.
It is also available in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Warner Bros Discovery currently operates the Discovery+ streaming service in the UK, which includes TNT Sports programming, so has plenty of experience in running a streaming app in the region.
It is likely Max will also be available across multiple streaming devices and Smart TVs, not just the paid TV platforms mentioned above.
It's not yet known what will happen to shows that have traditionally been made in production partnership between HBO and Sky.
We'll bring you more on the launch of Max in the UK as and when we find out.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
5 easy ways to properly dispose of your old mattress
In the market for a new mattress? Find out how to dispose of your old one first
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
OPINION: Rolex could bow out of Formula 1 sponsorship – and it makes total sense
Things could look very different next year
By Sam Cross Published
-
Sky TV users just got a fantastic free upgrade with new channels
There's something for everyone here
By Sam Cross Published
-
A huge Batman show just got cancelled – and people are all saying the same thing
Arkham Asylum has been sent to the asylum
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
DC is working on huge new superhero series – 13 years after its major movie flop
Green Lantern is getting an HBO show
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Colin Farrell as you've never seen him before in new supervillain trailer
The Penguin looks like explosive fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Last updated
-
After House of the Dragon ends, you won't have long to wait for more Game of Thrones
Another prequel series is currently in production and "coming soon"
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky and HBO give us the Game of Thrones news we most wanted to hear
There be more dragons ahead
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Sky and HBO's biggest new crime drama series gets some very welcome news
True Detective has been renewed
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Zack Snyder classic could be remade as new series – 17 years after movie's release
300 could return in a new format
By Max Freeman-Mills Published