Amazon Prime Video adds ‘hilarious’ new superhero movie this week

A man who can't feel pain. Imagine the fun that can be had in a movie about that guy. Imagine no more, this is a reality in Novocaine – which is due to land on Amazon Prime streaming this very week.

Fans of The Boys will recognise Jack Quaid, who here plays a mild-mannered bank employee, Nathan Caine, who has a rare genetic disease called CIPA that prevents him from feeling pain.

A bank robbery later, where his co-worker and love interest is taken hostage, and we have ourselves the makings of a superhero movie, of sorts.

This is very much a dark comedy, with some of the gruesome violence and cartoon-like brutality you'd expect from Amazon Prime's own super-series, The Boys.

Novocaine | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder - YouTube Watch On

Released in March 2025, Novocaine was well received by many critics and hit the 80% mark on Rotten Tomatoes, with fans also enjoying it – as the Popcornmeter topped out at 84%.

It's the same site which features various reviews highlighting its "gristly" yet "hilarious" nature.

After that initial success, it's now making its way to one of the best streaming services in Amazon Prime Video – where it lands on 12 September.

To be clear, this was already on Amazon to rent or buy, but now it'll be free to stream for anyone with a subscription to the streaming service.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: Paramount Pictures) (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Considering this was a relatively small-scale movie, it landed to a successful box office reception. To that end, it cost about $18 million to make and grossed $34.2 million worldwide.

In fact, Novocaine topped the box office on its opening weekend, making $8.7 million, in what was called the lowest-grossing weekend of 2025 at the time.

This could have been helped by Jack Quaid's performance, which was met with a lot of love from the critics. He was described as "charming" and "relatable" in a way that carried the film.

If you enjoyed similar dark-comedy action movies like Crank or Nobody, then Novocaine could be well worth a watch.