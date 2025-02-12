Amazon could be the sci-fi streaming king in 2025, as a star of its biggest show makes a bold claim
Sci-fi fans will be salivating at the news coming from Amazon Prime Video
Quick Summary
Walton Goggins has given Fallout fans a treat by stating that season 2 will blow the first "out of the water".
He also revealed that filming started last November, which also gives us hope that we could see it premiere this year.
Although Amazon Prime Video is home to many hundreds of hours of sci-fi shows and films, it is Apple TV+ that's widely considered the king of science fiction when it comes to streaming.
With shows like Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, and Foundation on its roster, Apple's platform has proved in recent times that it knows how to make genre television.
However, before it hit its stride, Amazon's streaming service was arguably considered to be the best choice for fans – after all, it resurrected The Expanse, adapted Philip K. Dick's The Man in the High Castle, and brought Sir Patrick Stewart's Picard back to our screens long before Paramount+.
Now it seems it may be heading back to those heights, as news from the set of its biggest sci-fi show of all time sounds very promising indeed.
Fresh from the set of Fallout season 2, one of the show's stars has said that the follow-up "blows" the original "out of the water".
Speaking from the red carpet at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, Goggins (who plays The Ghoul) explained to Deadline that he was very happy with the direction Fallout is going in: "We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it,” he revealed.
"This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
While no release date has been set for the second season, it is hoped that it could be turned around in time for a late 2025 release. And, if it does even half as well as the first, it'll still be one of the most successful shows on Prime Video.
Debuting in April last year, Fallout broke streaming records with its target audience – more 18-34 year-olds tuned into the premiere season than any other show in Amazon's history.
It was estimated that 65 million viewers watched at least one episode over the first 16 days.
If Goggins is right and the second season is even better, it could help cement the service as the top dog when it comes to sci-fi programming. Let's just hope it can keep it up when it comes to the Warhammer 40K adaptations.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
This smart sleep mask massages, plays music and eases facial tension
The Bob and Brad Eyeoasis 2 is a must-have for bad sleepers and screen users
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra leaks – will kick off the flip phone wars for 2025
And set a very high standard too it seems
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
First look at Amazon Prime Video's flagship sci-fi sequel
Fallout season 2 is shaping up to be everything a fan could want
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Prime Video's new series wants to be 300, but can it compete?
House of David is a bit of a weird one for the streamer
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video this February: the 5 best new shows and movies
Don't miss these new additions to Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video thinks it has your new favourite show coming very soon
Newtopia looks like a hilarious, gory romance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 best Amazon Prime Video shows you didn't know existed
We've trawled the back end of Prime Video to find three hidden shows you really should watch
By Brian Comber Published
-
Prime Video's new series might just be my perfect show
It's tailor-made just for me
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Prime Video's steamy new thriller is coming – perfect for a date night
My Fault: London looks really fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 obscure Tom Cruise movies to revisit on streaming services
Fancy going on a cruise? Here are three of Tom's lesser known movies to stream
By Brian Comber Published