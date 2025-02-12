Amazon could be the sci-fi streaming king in 2025, as a star of its biggest show makes a bold claim

Quick Summary Walton Goggins has given Fallout fans a treat by stating that season 2 will blow the first "out of the water". He also revealed that filming started last November, which also gives us hope that we could see it premiere this year.

Although Amazon Prime Video is home to many hundreds of hours of sci-fi shows and films, it is Apple TV+ that's widely considered the king of science fiction when it comes to streaming.

With shows like Severance, Silo, For All Mankind, and Foundation on its roster, Apple's platform has proved in recent times that it knows how to make genre television.

However, before it hit its stride, Amazon's streaming service was arguably considered to be the best choice for fans – after all, it resurrected The Expanse, adapted Philip K. Dick's The Man in the High Castle, and brought Sir Patrick Stewart's Picard back to our screens long before Paramount+.

Now it seems it may be heading back to those heights, as news from the set of its biggest sci-fi show of all time sounds very promising indeed.

Fallout - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Fresh from the set of Fallout season 2, one of the show's stars has said that the follow-up "blows" the original "out of the water".

Speaking from the red carpet at the premiere of The White Lotus season 3, Goggins (who plays The Ghoul) explained to Deadline that he was very happy with the direction Fallout is going in: "We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it,” he revealed.

"This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While no release date has been set for the second season, it is hoped that it could be turned around in time for a late 2025 release. And, if it does even half as well as the first, it'll still be one of the most successful shows on Prime Video.

Debuting in April last year, Fallout broke streaming records with its target audience – more 18-34 year-olds tuned into the premiere season than any other show in Amazon's history.

It was estimated that 65 million viewers watched at least one episode over the first 16 days.

If Goggins is right and the second season is even better, it could help cement the service as the top dog when it comes to sci-fi programming. Let's just hope it can keep it up when it comes to the Warhammer 40K adaptations.