3 most underrated sci-fi shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+

Sci-fi fans have never had it so good. The rise of streaming services has brought about a golden age for genre TV and we're swimming in some of the best science fiction programming ever made.

However, not all of the shows on the platforms have been as hyped or even successful as others – some have slipped through the net for one reason or another.

That's why we've put together this short list of sci-fi shows that you might not have caught already, for one reason or another. They're available across a trio of the main services, so there should be something here for you.

Altered Carbon | Teaser [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Altered Carbon (Netflix)

There are many who believe that Altered Carbon is the greatest sci-fi show of the last 10 years, and honestly, it is difficult to argue against them.

Based on Richard K. Morgan's novels, Altered Carbon is set in a dystopian future and fits very much in the cyberpunk mould. In this far flung future, a person's consciousness is often digitised and stored in cortical stacks implanted in the spine, allowing humans to survive physical death by having their memories and personality "re-sleeved" into new bodies. This has resulted in a new normal, where the concept of death has been adjusted and immortality is a reality for those rich enough to afford it.

Throw into this world trained killers, sociopathic AI programs, murder, sex, drugs and enough violence to make Tarantino wince and you have a show that is absolutely unflinching and lavish.

Why it has been forgotten by many is almost impossible to understand. It was so far ahead of its time, adult in its nature and at no point misunderstood its audience.

The first season is a work of genius, a masterpiece. The second season, not so much.

A change in cast and director led to the show being watered down in order to appeal to a wider audience, a choice that was as disastrous as it was wrong and led to the series being cancelled.

You should still check it out though, there are few programmes on Netflix as bold and beautiful.

The 100 - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The 100 (Amazon Prime Video)

The 100 was huge on its original release. An epic Sci-fi story spanning 100 episodes with a huge ensemble cast – surely there was no way this would ever be forgotten.

However, as time has moved on, forgotten it has become.

Set 97 years after a nuclear war has ravaged Earth, The 100 tells the story of 100 delinquents exiled by those who fled to the stars to survive the disaster. These people must now learn to survive back on the planet, even though it is deemed uninhabitable. Throw into this different tribes of Earthbound survivors and you have the perfect ingredients for a sci-fi show that combines teen drama with dystopian storytelling.

Spanning seven seasons, the show grew massively, with huge overlapping storylines, multiple character arcs and enough twists and turns to keep its audience happy.

Concluding in September 2020, The 100 is now a perfect example of a complete drama series ready to be binged in full.

Legion | Season 1: Trailer #2 | FX - YouTube Watch On

Legion (Disney+)

Imagine the MCU before it became a thing. It was a time of loose connections, shows that circled the Marvel universe without being directly associated, a time when TV and movies could be whatever they wanted to be without the constraints of the brand.

Legion is the absolute prime example of this.

It is a series that works in some ways within the X-Men universe, and is by far the most inventive and intentionally ambiguous of its kind. It links superpowers and their perception to that of mental illness and addiction, thereby creating a piece of work that is creative, intelligent and visually unique.

Lead character David Haller (Dan Stevens) gains powers and abilities after a schizophrenia diagnosis sees him hospitalised. It is nothing like any other superhero drama of its time and still stands today as different to the rest of the MCU.

Visually stunning, unforgettable and absolutely not for everybody, Legion is a difficult and yet absolutely rewarding watch. It is difficult to binge due to its nature, but is certainly a show you won't forget.