3 best sci-fi shows to watch after Secret Level

There was a time, not too long ago, when being a fan of adult animation or computer games would have relegated you to the realm of geek. Luckily, we now live in an enlightened age where people are free to embrace their inner nerd... it's even acceptable to tell people in public that you like Warhammer 40,000. Truly a new dawn!

The streaming services are well aware of this and, as such, we have seen a raft of great animated films and TV series based around gaming and sub-culture franchises.

Prime Video’s Secret Level is a great example – an anthology series based on some of the most popular games of the last 20 years, and has proved a huge success.

Here are three others to check out while you wait for a second season.

Arcane | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Arcane (Netflix)

Based on characters and scenarios from the incredibly popular League of Legends games, Arcane came out of nowhere in 2021 and absolutely blew people away. That's down to its involving and mature story, beautiful visual style, and stunning performances from its voice cast.

Quite simply outstanding in every way, it is set in a truly immersive world and has possibly the most beautiful animation and art direction we've ever seen... and yes, that does include Spider-Verse and Mitchells vs the Machines.

This show breaks boundaries, bringing a game-inspired show into what would be described as mainstream. It’s stunning from start to finish and is very easy to become massively invested in.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even with the huge history of well-established lore behind it, Arcane is still open and accessible to those who want to simply drop in. At no point is it exclusive to those who play the game. but at the same time rewards those who do. It's a must-see.

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Love, Death + Robots

I love a good anthology show. The level of range and freedom that this format provides is always welcome in a world bogged down with long story arcs and expansive character development.

Coming from the same minds behind Secret Level, Love, Death + Robots has for a long time been a staple of Netflix’s animation range. A multi-episode sci-fi series with a huge range in terms of storytelling, style and tone, it jumps from hyper realistic, hardcore adult drama to short comedic pieces via musicals and romantic comedy, and it does it all without taking a breath.

Episodes are each set in their own self-contained universe and there is seemingly something for everyone – the connective tissue being that they all offer a sensational slice of science fiction.

The episodes look great, are beautifully designed, bold and lavish, and are crafted with a level of care and attention that you would expect from a flagship Netflix show. As such, they're a pleasure to get through.

Two seasons are now available and there's a third in production, so it's a great time to give them a go.

Star Wars: Visions | English Dub Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Star Wars: Visions (Disney+)

Star Wars, much like space itself, is mammoth. And so there is an almost unlimited level of scope for stories based in and around its long-established lore.

Like Secret Level and Love, Death + Robots, Star Wars: Visions is an anthology series, this time of animated shorts centred on the mythology of Star Wars through unique cultural perspectives. Each episode gives us a unique glimpse of the universe through new characters, situations and premise.

The best thing about the show is its choice to open up to different styles of animation, different cultural views and to not focus on what might be described as mainstream artistic perceptions. With huge influence taken from Japanese anime and elements of African and Pacific Island art, the series comes together as a varied and a welcome change from normality.

Visions also benefits from moving away from the main characters we all know, and opening up the landscape to new ones – some important, some simply surviving day to day in the galaxy.

The show is a fantastic addition to the Star Wars universe and is well worth a watch, especially if you are a fan.