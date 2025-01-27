3 best Amazon Prime Video shows you didn't know existed

Is there anything better than knowing something others don't – being on the inside of something amazing?

Well. that's something that can happen quite a lot with TV series, especially in the days of streaming services. While there are shows everyone knows, watches and talks about around the photocopier at work, there are also hidden gems to be discovered lurking deep in the forgotten realms of a platform's content library.

We've found three such shows on Amazon Prime Video that definitely tick all the right boxes. So check these out... but remember to keep them to yourself.

Mr. Mercedes | Official Trailer | Peacock - YouTube Watch On

Mr. Mercedes

Mr. Mercedes is quite possibly the greatest serial killer thriller / supernatural drama that nobody really knows much about. Streamed in the US on Peacock but now available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK, this adaptation of an original series of novels by the great Stephen King is simply fantastic.

It tells the story of the hunt for a killer that defies reason, logic or the natural realm, and is funny, shocking and unsettling.

The show has a razor sharp script, and each of the three seasons benefit from having the consistently great Brendan Gleeson at the helm. Harry Treadaway also pulls off an acting masterstroke as one of King’s greatest evil creations, Brady Hartsfield.

Watch it, watch it today!

Elementary - Exclusive Preview - YouTube Watch On

Elementary

Sherlock Holmes' big and small screen outings are so plentiful that they can be hit or miss affairs. – for every Sherlock there is an Enola Holmes, for example. And so, when back in 2012 it was announced that there was to be a modern update, set in New York and starring Jonny Lee Miller as a recovering drug addict, it was met with doubts.

However, after 154 episodes and seven seasons I think it's fair to say the show was a success!

Now to be found in the bowels of Prime Video and pretty much forgotten about, Elementary is well worth rediscovering. Rich in character and plot development, and with a perfectly-placed central performance from Miller, it also has enough twists and turns throughout the seasons to keep interest levels up.

It's absolutely perfect for an especially long binge session.

11.22.63

If you could go back in time to the 60s what would you do? Personally, I would ask John and Paul not to let Ringo sing on Yellow Submarine and save future me from having to sing it every week in school music lessons… but in this Stephen King adaptation our hero uses the power to try and save JFK from assassination. Whatever floats your boat. Or submarine.

What follows is a mission that goes awry, turns into a love story and has the intelligence to keep to a single, really good season.

It looks great, has perfect tone and pacing, and at no point gives into stupidity or melodrama. A solid cast, good direction and an underlying story premise that has real depth and interest result in an excellent day's worth of binge.