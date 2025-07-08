We all know the feeling – you've been eyeing up a certain product or device for years, just waiting for the cards to fall the right way. The combination of money in your wallet at the right time, and a sales event that knocks just the right amount off your object of desire can be powerful.

Well, I'm having to exert a huge amount of willpower to avoid plunging into my first Amazon Prime Day purchase right now, because the one Lego set I want above all others is on deal, and I basically need to have it. The Lego Lord of the Rings set of Barad-dûr has had a tidy little deal applied to it, saving 15%.

A couple of years ago I realised a dream, and got my hands on the Rivendell set that so proudly launched Lego's re-entry into The Lord of the Rings, and it took me absolutely hours, with every one of those being a serious pleasure. Since then, I've carefully taken the set down since I'm likely to move house soon, and even more carefully bagged it back up.

Reading between the lines, that house move means I absolutely cannot buy the Barad-dûr set right now – it's a big box and a huge set when completed. One day, though, I know I'll build it, and if I had the guaranteed storage space right now, even this modest Prime Day deal would probably be enough to tip me over and commit to the purchase.

If you're a fan of either brand, check it out – and check Amazon for all the other Prime Day deals you could possibly want, too.