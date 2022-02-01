Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Tweeks Cycles, sign up to their newsletter. By subscribing to their emails, you’ll have access to the latest news, sales and deals delivered straight to your inbox. For more promotions, make sure you’re following their blog, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

To shop the Tweeks Cycles sale, head to the top of the website and click ‘Clearance’. Here, you can shop for bikes, components, clothing and accessory discounts. This page includes sale and clearance items and you can differentiate between the two with promo badges. If you head into the Tweeks Cycles bike showroom, you may find exclusive store-only deals too.

As passionate cycling experts, Tweeks Cycles help businesses take part in the government’s Green Transport Plan with their Cycle2Work scheme. For employees who wish to take advantage of this scheme, Tweeks Cycles will help you choose the right equipment for you and can help you save up to 40% off the latest cycling equipment.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Tweeks Cycles sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Tweeks Cycles. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Tweeks Cycles offer free delivery? Yes. Tweeks Cycles offers free standard delivery to orders over £29.99. If your order is under £29.99, delivery charges start at £0.59. Click + Collect, express and special delivery is also available but you will be charged.

What’s the Tweeks Cycles returns policy? Tweeks Cycles offer a 365 day returns policy. If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it in its original packaging and condition with proof of purchase. To start a return, contact Tweeks Cycles customer service and they’ll send you an authorisation code. This code must be obtained within 365 days of receipt and you must return your item within 14 days after receiving the code. Once Tweeks Cycles have received and assessed your item, a refund or credit will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order is dispatched, you will receive an email confirmation with tracking numbers and links inside. Use these to track your order.

Can I change or cancel an order? Yes. If you want to amend or cancel your order, you’ll have to contact Tweeks Cycles customer service as soon as possible. They won’t be able to cancel or change your order if it’s been processed or the order has been dispatched so you’ll need to be quick. If you miss this window, you’ll have to go through the return process.

What payment methods are available? Tweeks Cycles accepts all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna. Finance options are also available.

Is there a Tweeks Cycles store near me? Yes. The only physical Tweeks Cycles store is located in Wrexham, North Wales. If you can’t get there, shop Tweeks Cycles online.

How do I contact the Tweeks Cycles customer service team? To contact Tweeks Cycles, call 01978 663001 or email customerservice@tweekscycles.com.

How to use Tweeks Cycles discount codes

1. Find the Tweeks Cycles discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Tweeks Cycles discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your item summary, you’ll see ‘Enter your promo code’. Type or paste your discount code into the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated.

What is the Tweeks Cycles Cycle2Work scheme?

(Image credit: Pexels)

Like many bike retailers and shops, Tweeks Cycles takes part in the Cycle to Work scheme. The Cycle to Work scheme was introduced in 1999 by the UK government to promote healthier journeys while also reducing environmental pollution. A tax exemption scheme, employers loan bicycles and cycling equipment to employees as a tax-free benefit. The bike and additional equipment is paid for via a salary sacrifice from the employee. This helps you save money on bikes and equipment as the payment is taken before tax and National Insurance are deducted and is spread over 12-18 months.

Cycling to work has many benefits as it helps you stay active, keep healthy and it reduces the impact on the environment. Tweeks Cycles’ Cycle2Work scheme is easy to take part in and can help you save up to 40% on the latest cycling equipment and additional accessories, like helmets, lights and spare parts.

To take part in this scheme, make sure your employer offers the Cycle to Work scheme by contacting HR. They’ll give you the employer code and maximum spend which is also known as a ‘voucher’. Head to the Tweeks Cycles website and contact their customer service team with your details and voucher. Tweeks Cycles will raise an order with you to help you find the right bike and get a great price. Once your bike and other gear arrive, payments will be taken from your pay check each month and you can start cycling to work.

The UK’s most popular mountain bike trails

(Image credit: Pexels)

While Tweeks Cycles is primarily online, their cycling showroom is based in Wrexham, North Wales. This location gives the passionate cyclists that work at Tweeks Cycles an advantage, as the environment helps them learn more about challenging routes and mountain biking. With Clwydian and Snowdon mountain ranges surrounding them, the Tweeks Cycles team regularly try out challenging road routes, downhill tracks and adventure trails.

If you’re new to mountain biking, Tweeks Cycles is the perfect place to look for a specially designed mountain bike and advice on the best mountain bike trails in the UK. Their extensive trail guide (available on the Tweeks Cycles website) details 40 of the most popular trails for you to try out, no matter your destination. Select from the following regions to find the best trail local to you or to try somewhere different: Scotland, Wales, North East, North West, Yorkshire, East Midlands, West Midlands, South East and South West.

Depending on your cycling ability and knowledge, you can choose from easy, moderate, difficult and severe trail types and terrains like bike parks and forest roads. Alongside their trail guide, Tweeks Cycles also provide everything you could possibly need for your mountain biking trip… including the mountain bike itself! Choose between hardtail or full suspension mountain bikes, wheel size, material, brake type and colour to truly customise your bike to your preferences. Always make sure you have a helmet for safety and protection and the appropriate clothing and footwear for your next mountain bike trail adventure.