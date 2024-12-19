Your BMW or Mini car gets a great Christmas gift from the BBC

Quick Summary
BMW and Mini are the first car brands to have the BBC Sounds app on their own app store.
That means you can install the app directly on the car without the need for a smartphone.
Driving home for Christmas? Can’t wait to see those faces? Undoubtedly you’re top to toe in tailbacks, which is where this update coming to BMW and Mini cars could be the best gift that you get all year.
BMW and Mini are the first car brands to integrate the new BBC Sounds app directly into their app store, so you can catch up on music from Radio 1, comedy from Radio 4 or all those BBC Sounds podcasts, directly from the car.
That means you won’t have to use your connected smartphone via Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, as the car’s own systems will do it for you. You’ll have to have a car that runs BMW or Mini Operating System 9, which is the latest version of the tech currently on the road.
Once installed, you’ll be able to sign into your BBC account, which will synchronise your listening history to the car, so you can easily keep track of where you get to in a series. That will then mean you can easily get access to all the BBC audio content, to keep yourself entertained or informed, whether that’s late-night dance music or the infamous Newscast.
You will need to have a car that’s connected, of course, so that means you’ll need the BMW Digital Premium or Mini Connected Package. Some drivers might have this on their car already, some might get a free trial or some may have already subscribed. If you have, you’re good to go – head into the app store and install BBC iPlayer to keep yourself entertained when driving home for Christmas.
What else does BMW have planned for in-car tech?
BMW has been really active on the in-car technology front recently, move over to an Android-based system for Operating System 9 as it looks to speed up development. BMW has been quite open about saying that it wants to own the experience and doesn’t want to just hand it over to third-party platforms like Apple CarPlay.
There’s going to be a big jump forward in 2025, with the launch of the Neue Klasse models, which is expected to be spearheaded by the new 3 Series. There’s going to be a preview of the new in-car tech at CES 2025, which BMW says will show off the future of in-car experiences.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Neue Klasse concept focused on a panoramic iDrive display, so it's likely that BMW will be showcasing exactly what that looks like and what is to be expected at the Las Vegas tech show.
One thing is for sure – you’ll be able to get BBC Sounds on it.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra said to beat iPhone in one key area
It's a slim margin, but it looks like Samsung could win out
By Sam Cross Published
-
Dior celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold lunar-inspired watch
Dior gives its Grand Soir watch a Year of the Snake-inspired design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
BMW's next-gen electric SUV is must-see concept with amazing on-board tech
The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X sets the path for the marque's next generation of X-class SUV models
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
I parked a BMW remotely using a Sim Racing Rig and it was as bizarre as it sounds
Teleoperated valet parking could spell the end of multi-storey mishaps
By Leon Poultney Published
-
I tried BMW’s Augmented Reality glasses and they're the future of in-car navigation
Using XReal Air 2 AR glasses, the concept projects directions, info and games onto the road ahead
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
BMW iX2 full-electric sports activity coupé joins the range
The new BMW iX2 and second generation X2 launch providing a sportier crossover vehicle
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept teases a new breed of EVs
The latest BMW EV concept is its vision for the future, and it looks incredible
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
Driving a BMW wearing a VR headset is the most fun I’ve had on a track
I tried the M series mixed reality racing at BMW’s Future Mobility Development Centre in the Czech Republic
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
BMW's smart glasses are a gamer-changer for bikers and I want them
The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses bring a head-up display to two-wheeled riders
By Mat Gallagher Published
-
BMW iX M60 review: the ultimate electric SUV
It’s big, beautiful and extremely quick – the BMW iX M60 is the SUV of your dreams
By Mat Gallagher Published