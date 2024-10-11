Tesla Robovan has something the Cybertruck definitely does not

Quick Summary Tesla has shown its vision of the future for transport – an autonomous shuttle that can hold up to 20 passengers and go by the name, Robovan. It's sleeker-looking than the Cybertruck and can be used for multiple purposes.

Tesla pulled out something of a surprise during its "We, Robot" event yesterday. As well as an autonomous taxi in the form of its Cybercab concept, it unveiled another, even more ambitious plan for the future of public transport – the Robovan.

The electric car manufacturer has already pushed the envelope with the likes of its self-driving technologies and Tonka Toy-looking Cybertruck, but the Robovan is on another level – straight from sci-fi comics and books, in fact.

And where the Cybertruck is all sharp edges and with a seemingly unfinished aesthetic, the van is as sleek and curvy as they come. It is also, arguably more practical.

As Motor1.com reports, the Robovan can hold up to 20 passengers and sports sliding doors glass doors in the centre, where they can board. There is no driver as it is fully autonomous.

Image 1 of 5 Tesla Robovan – autonomous public transport of the (near) future (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla)

Tesla's plans for the vehicle are extensive, concept art shows it working as a school bus or as a pick up and drop off shuttle at an airport. It could also be owned privately, to transport a sports team, for example, or even as a pop-up, roadside coffee shop or bar.

There are few technical details, nor release date and pricing, but Elon Musk confirmed that it will definitely enter production at some point in the future: "We want the future to look like the future," he exclaimed.

"We're going to do this, and it's going to look like this."

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can watch its unveiling for yourself via the video below. Just don't get your hopes up on anything happening with it soon – Cybertruck finally arrived a long time after it was first announced, while global regulations on the use of autonomous vehicles are still a murky mess.