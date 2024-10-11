Tesla Robovan has something the Cybertruck definitely does not

Quick Summary
Tesla has shown its vision of the future for transport – an autonomous shuttle that can hold up to 20 passengers and go by the name, Robovan.
It's sleeker-looking than the Cybertruck and can be used for multiple purposes.
Tesla pulled out something of a surprise during its "We, Robot" event yesterday. As well as an autonomous taxi in the form of its Cybercab concept, it unveiled another, even more ambitious plan for the future of public transport – the Robovan.
The electric car manufacturer has already pushed the envelope with the likes of its self-driving technologies and Tonka Toy-looking Cybertruck, but the Robovan is on another level – straight from sci-fi comics and books, in fact.
And where the Cybertruck is all sharp edges and with a seemingly unfinished aesthetic, the van is as sleek and curvy as they come. It is also, arguably more practical.
As Motor1.com reports, the Robovan can hold up to 20 passengers and sports sliding doors glass doors in the centre, where they can board. There is no driver as it is fully autonomous.
Tesla's plans for the vehicle are extensive, concept art shows it working as a school bus or as a pick up and drop off shuttle at an airport. It could also be owned privately, to transport a sports team, for example, or even as a pop-up, roadside coffee shop or bar.
There are few technical details, nor release date and pricing, but Elon Musk confirmed that it will definitely enter production at some point in the future: "We want the future to look like the future," he exclaimed.
"We're going to do this, and it's going to look like this."
You can watch its unveiling for yourself via the video below. Just don't get your hopes up on anything happening with it soon – Cybertruck finally arrived a long time after it was first announced, while global regulations on the use of autonomous vehicles are still a murky mess.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
