Tesla's new EV is self-driving and under £25k

The job of trying to crown the best EV on the market can be tough. These days, the range of vehicles is substantially improved, with new models emerging every other week.
Now, another big leap could be coming. That's because Tesla has just unveiled its latest range of concept vehicles – including a bargain, self-driving coupe!
Dubbed the Cybercab, the car is a vision of the brand's view of the future. Calling them 'cars' is perhaps a stretch, though – with no steering wheel or pedals, they're unlikely to resemble what we think of as cars.
Instead, Lidar sensors and in-built mapping software will be used to control the vehicle. That's not uncommon for autonomous vehicles, but it still feels a little alien.
Even the charging is different. These vehicles will be capable of charging wirelessly, meaning there is no conventional charging port on the car.
The concept is relatively simple, it seems. Musk said at the event, "Think about the cumulative time that people spend in a car, and the time they will get back that they can now spend on their books or watching a movie or doing work or whatever.”
Elsewhere, it's a distinctly Tesla design. The minimal cab features a large centre console, which it touchscreen. There's no rear window, either, instead using the same technology used in the Tesla Cybertruck.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Musk said he aims to have the new vehicles on the road by 2027, and aims to sell them for $30,000 / £23,000. That will be taken with a pinch of salt by many, though, given the pricing disasters and delays which plagued the aforementioned Cybertruck.
That was initially offered at $39,900 (approx £30,000) in concept, but surged to an eye-watering $69,900 (approx £53,500) by the time it launched. A similar surge for the Cybercab would place it around the $60,000 / £50,000 mark, which is more in-keeping with what we might expect.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
-
-
You won’t believe what Kathmandu’s new jacket is made from
A special edition of the brand's heritage puffer jacket, the Epiq SE is made differently
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Tesla Robovan has something the Cybertruck definitely does not
Intelligent and curvy, this is the bus Tesla hopes we all catch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Tesla Robovan has something the Cybertruck definitely does not
Intelligent and curvy, this is the bus Tesla hopes we all catch
By Rik Henderson Published
-
European Tesla drivers could soon get their most wished for upgrade
A big change could be coming to your Tesla, but there’s a catch
By Chris Hall Published
-
What we know so far about the upcoming 2025 Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’
Tesla's best-selling EV is finally getting a major upgrade
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Tesla cars are ditching one of the most popular entertainment features
Some owners might find one of their in-car features becomes no longer accessible
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Polestar just showed off charging tech even Tesla can't rival
Polestar 5 fitted with StoreDot XFC cells charges 70% in under 10 minutes
By Mike Lowe Published
-
New Tesla Model 3 Performance revealed – but it's less powerful in Europe and the UK
Updated Tesla Model 3 Performance is claimed to hit 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Yes, your Tesla Cybertruck really can double as a camper
Experience the wonders of camping from the back of an electric pickup
By Rik Henderson Published
-
You will soon be able to control Samsung smart devices from your Kia
Hyundai and Tesla jump in on the SmartThings action, too
By Leon Poultney Published