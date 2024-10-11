Tesla's new EV is self-driving and under £25k

The job of trying to crown the best EV on the market can be tough. These days, the range of vehicles is substantially improved, with new models emerging every other week.

Now, another big leap could be coming. That's because Tesla has just unveiled its latest range of concept vehicles – including a bargain, self-driving coupe!

Dubbed the Cybercab, the car is a vision of the brand's view of the future. Calling them 'cars' is perhaps a stretch, though – with no steering wheel or pedals, they're unlikely to resemble what we think of as cars.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Instead, Lidar sensors and in-built mapping software will be used to control the vehicle. That's not uncommon for autonomous vehicles, but it still feels a little alien.

Even the charging is different. These vehicles will be capable of charging wirelessly, meaning there is no conventional charging port on the car.

The concept is relatively simple, it seems. Musk said at the event, "Think about the cumulative time that people spend in a car, and the time they will get back that they can now spend on their books or watching a movie or doing work or whatever.”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tesla) (Image credit: Tesla)

Elsewhere, it's a distinctly Tesla design. The minimal cab features a large centre console, which it touchscreen. There's no rear window, either, instead using the same technology used in the Tesla Cybertruck.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Musk said he aims to have the new vehicles on the road by 2027, and aims to sell them for $30,000 / £23,000. That will be taken with a pinch of salt by many, though, given the pricing disasters and delays which plagued the aforementioned Cybertruck.

That was initially offered at $39,900 (approx £30,000) in concept, but surged to an eye-watering $69,900 (approx £53,500) by the time it launched. A similar surge for the Cybercab would place it around the $60,000 / £50,000 mark, which is more in-keeping with what we might expect.