Holy second mortgage! The Batmobile Tumbler is going into full production – just wait until you hear the price

The iconic Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, known affectionately as the Tumbler, is going into production, meaning you’ll be able to buy this iconic car for yourself. You’ll be able to buy it from Wayne Enterprises, but you’ll have to put in an application for the allocation, as only 10 will be available.

The Tumbler shot to fame transporting Christian Bale across Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. Now you can own a Tumbler yourself if you’re looking to complete that perfect three-car garage. This isn’t a movie prop, it’s a very limited run of drivable Batmobiles.

Moving to the specifics, it only comes in black and the jet engine has been switched out for a 6.2-litre LS3 engine from Chevrolet Performance, with 525HP and 486ft lbs torque. There’s no word on what sort of speed you’ll get off the line, but there is a 4-speed transmission with paddle shifters.

The Tumbler weighs about two and a half tonnes (about the weight of a Mercedes G Class) and is constructed from Kevlar, carbon fibre, fibreglass and a steel tubular frame. It has 15-inch front wheels and 18.5-inch rear wheels.

There’s a smoke screen system and the gun turrets – with imitation guns, naturally – while the interior offers all the mod cons such as an Alcantara headliner, mirrored glass, satnav and a digital dashboard. There’s seating for two, but it’s left-hand drive only.

But enough of the car – how do you actually get one? Well, you’ll have to join the allocation list, after which there will be a review to confirm the final specs and to, ahem, make sure you’re good for the money, before you’re offered a build spot. It’s expected that the build will take 15 months before it’s delivered to you.

The price is befitting of Bruce Wayne too, as it’s retailing for a cool $2.9 million – but if that doesn’t put you off, you might be surprised to hear that it’s not actually road legal. So unless you have an estate the size of Wayne Manor, you might struggle to really test that 6.2-litre engine.

You can find out more at Wayne Enterprises, but if that's bit rich for you, perhaps the Lego version is more your style.