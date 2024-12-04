This is my favourite classic car EV conversion yet

You can now buy an electric version of the Mazda MX-5. But instead of being a brand-new replacement to the fantastic fourth-generation of the definitive affordable roadster, what we have here is a kit to electrify your classic MX-5.

Made to fit the first-generation, early-1990s MX-5, this kit comes from a British company called Electrogenic, which has built a reputation for converting all sorts of classic cars to electric. It’s also working with the British army to swap out the engines of military Land Rovers for motors and batteries, and it’ll electrify almost any classic car thrown its way – right up to a 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II owned by actor Jason Momoa

Back to the MX-5. It's powered by a plug-and-play kit that comprises a battery, a motor and everything you need to turn your Mazda sports car into an EV. As with all other Electrogenic projects, this conversion takes a fully-reversible approach, so you can put the engine back in later if you like.

Stick with the motor and battery, and your MX-5 (manual or automatic) will have its power-to-weight ratio increased by 21 percent, while the total weight jumps only 100 kg from the original’s 1,100 kg.

(Image credit: Electrogenic)

Oxfordshire-based Electrogenic says the power output is 160 bhp, plus there's 310 Nm of torque and over 150 miles of real-world range from the 42 kWh battery pack. Acceleration to 60 mph is a claimed six seconds and the top speed is 115 mph. All that extra torque, plus the MX-5’s inherent low weight, should make low-speed acceleration particularly potent. The company says CCS rapid-charging means the battery can be filled at a public charge station in one hour.

As with other Electrogenic conversions, the batteries and motor fit in the engine bay and where the fuel tank used to be, so boot space and the interior are exactly the same as before. The company uses OEM-grade batteries and components throughout.

Electrogenic CEO Steve Drummond said: “We’ve long been intrigued by the concept of a light, well-balanced, rear-wheel-drive electrified modern-classic, one that truly delivers when it comes to the old-school thrill of driving. It seems we weren’t alone, as we’ve received a great deal of interest in the idea of an MX-5 conversion over the years. It’s exciting to finally reveal our creation to the world and give MX-5 fans the chance to electrify one of the most popular sports cars in history.”

(Image credit: Electrogenic)

The kit is designed to be installed by a trained mechanic in just a few days, Electrogenic says, adding how the electric MX-5’s software has been calibrated to optimise the way it drives and delivers its performance. The kit comes with a series of selectable drive modes that suit different scenarios, including Eco and Sport, with the latter delivering maximum performance and a more immediate accelerator response.

The company says its kit also deliver a “carefully calibrated brake regen to assist the standard discs,” which helps the car slow down when the driver lifts off, and feeds energy back into the battery.

As with other Electrogenic kits – which are available for classic Minis, Porsche 911s, Land Rover Series I, II and IIIs, the Jaguar E-Type and DeLorean DMC-12 – the MX-5 kit is designed so that existing marque specialists can install it. In this case, that means an MX-5 owner could ask a qualified specialist to install the electrification kit, potentially alongside other upgrades such as a suspension overhaul or re-trimmed interior.

(Image credit: Electrogenic)

Drummond added: “We’re delighted with the results. There's subtly enhanced performance, a new found muscularity - and thanks to that instant torque, the joys of the MX-5’s rear-wheel-drive handling balance are more accessible than ever before. This is all combined with zero tailpipe emissions and total reliability. The MX-5 is a defining take on a classic sports car recipe. Now, thanks to our Electrification kits, its special driving experience can be enjoyed by enthusiasts for many decades to come.”