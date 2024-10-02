Skoda Elroq revealed as the first new EV model

The Skoda Elroq carries the company’s new design language and as a result, could be the best looking model to date. I drove a covered version of the Skoda Elroq earlier this year, and was impressed with how it handled. Today, however, the covers finally came off to show just how the car will look on the road.

While the styling isn’t that far from other Skoda models we’ve seen in recent months, like the new Kodiaq , it does feature the new Skoda lettering on the bonnet, which feels more modern. The biggest reveal though has to be what Skoda is calling the Tech Deck.

Instead of a traditional grill, the tech deck runs the full width of the front, encompassing the daylight running lights, sensors and cameras. It has a certain Nightrider vibe that feels modern and certainly sets the car out from previous models. The headlights are housed lower down and don't appear immediately obvious until they are turned on.

(Image credit: Future)

Inside, the design remains clean, with a 5-inch driver's display behind the steering wheel and a 13-inch central display, which takes the majority of the vehicle controls.

There are four models and three battery sizes in the range, starting with the Elroq 50 with a 55kWh and going up to the Elroq 85 which features an 82kWh battery and a range of up to 360 miles. All models can charge at up to 175kW with a DC fast charger.

The Elroq SE 50 is priced from £31,500 in the UK for the base model And £41,600 for the flagship Elroq 85 Sportline model With the larger battery. Orders open on 18th October.

I'm really impressed with the look of the Elroq and it once again shows Skoda has being a force to be reckoned with in the EV market. At this price, it's bound to be a big success.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors