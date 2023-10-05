Skodia Kodiaq gets a powerful PHEV as part of new line up

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Skoda Kodiaq was relaunched this week with a big event in Berlin. This is the first new Skoda model since the company's rebranding last year and sees a fresh new look for the large SUV.

The Kodiaq was first launched in 2017 and this second generation brings the car right up to date with the rest of the Skoda lineup. It features the updated Skoda badge on the front and the new Skoda lettering on the rear. The long lines on the side accentuate the length of the SUV (6cm longer than before) while both the front and rear get sleek new LED lights and grill.

Inside the car there's a great looking dash with a generous 13-inch centre screen for infotainment and a series of smart dials underneath, combining manual dials with digital displays. Each dial has an LED display in the centre that can be pressed to change the dial function.

What might surprise you about the 2024 SUV launch is that the Kodiaq is primarily an ICE vehicle. There are both petrol and diesel versions of the new Kodiaq, which comes in both 5 and 7-seater variations, as well as Sportline and 4x4 options.

There are however, two hybrid models. In addition to a mild hybrid, the Plug-in hybrid model promises up to 100km (62 miles) of electric-only range. You can also drive it in Hybrid mode, to allow the electric motor to boost the ICE power. You can even charge it at up to 50kW with a DC fast charger, for quick recharging of under 30 mins.

It's a shame there wasn't a full EV option here but as we know Skoda has a 7-seater SUV EV planned as part of its upcoming electric range, we could see one yet. Price and availability of the 2nd gen Skoda Kodiaq are still to be confirmed.