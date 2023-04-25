Skoda Elroq is one of six new EVs coming soon to complete the range

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Skoda has announced it is expanding its electric vehicle range with four brand new electric models as well as two new updates to the existing Enyaq range. Right now it offers the Skoda Enyaq iV SUV, which comes in 60 and 80 electric versions, as well as the sporty Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe vRs.

The new models cover the small, compact, estate and ‘space’ sectors, though apart from the estate, the remaining three are SUV in style. One of these we already have some details on. The seven-seater concept vehicle shown in August 2022 will form the basis of the ‘space’ model. This is expected to be the flagship and the largest of the range and should offer a more affordable alternative to some of the best EVs on the market, such as the Mercedes EQS SUV and BMW iX.

The compact model is due to be an electric variation of the Skoda Koroq compact SUV and it has been confirmed that this model will be known as the Skoda Elroq. This will likely sit just under the Enyaq iV providing a smaller, lower-priced option.

The small model is due to be the entry model, which despite the SUV segmentation, could make it a competitor of the VW ID. 3. While the model shows this is still very much in the SUV style, it does have more of a crossover feel. While it is unlikely to offer anything groundbreaking in terms of range or performance, it is likely to be the kind of mass-market electric vehicle that people have been waiting for.

Perhaps the most interesting though is the estate model. Skoda’s current Superb estate is a luxury car and has one of the biggest luggage spaces of all estates on the market, making it popular with everyone from tradesmen to musicians. Hopefully, this EV model will retain many of its traits. The model shows that the design appears similar to the SUVs, but with a slight lean towards an estate. While we know that this will be 4.7 metres long, we will have to wait until 2026 to see it on the road.

Image 1 of 5 Skoda Elroq (Image credit: Skoda) Skoda Estate (Image credit: Skoda) Skoda small (Image credit: Skoda) Skoda space (Image credit: Skoda) Skoda Enyaq iV (Image credit: Skoda)

Skoda also announced that new Superb (hatch and estates) and Kodiak SUV models are on the way. These ICE models will also be available in petrol and diesel versions, as well as plug-in (PHEV) and mild hybrid versions, bridging the gap to the full electric offerings. The final cars will be revealed in autumn 2023.

It’s not just new cars though. Skoda has announced a new brand identity, new logo colours and a new vehicle sound that you’ll hear everywhere from the ads to the car startup. The new emerald green, electric green and font look more modern and premium, tying in with the new look of the cars.