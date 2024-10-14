Aston Martin DB12 Goldfinger Edition contains real gold, but no ejector seat

While we all wait (and wait…) for the next James Bond film to be announced, Aston Martin has celebrated 60 years of Goldfinger with a special version of its DB12.

Called the DB12 Goldfinger Edition, the car comes from Aston’s wonderfully-named Q, the department responsible for personalisation and limited-run vehicles. Not to be confused with the branch of MI6 responsible for fitting guns to Bond’s rides.

The limited-edition Aston is of course finished in the same Silver Birch paintwork as James Bond’s DB5. It’s also fitted with a new set of multi-spoke 21-in wheels in a unique shade of silver, and there are gold side strakes, plus a unique Aston Martin logo in silver with a black enamel. In a move that would surely blow any MI6 spy’s cover behind enemy lines, the special DB12 has a bright chrome ‘Q’ badge on its front wings.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Inside, the car is equipped with Sports Plus seats finished in fluted and perforated black leather, just like that of the chairs in Bond’s DB5, which was first seen in the Goldfinger movie of 1964. Aston says how the perforation is an “intricate Prince of Wales check perforation pattern”, which nods subtly to the patterning of the suit worn by Bond back in the Sixties.

The Goldfinger Edition is also treated to 18K gold accents on the rotary dial of the drive mode selector, and the roller controls used to adjust cabin temperature, fan speed and music volume. The gear selector is also finished in gold, with its edges designed to look like the tracking device used by Bond in Goldfinger. Gold metal fibres also feature in the weave of the car’s twill gloss carbon fibre detailing.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Lastly, an eight-of-hearts symbol is embroidered into the driver’s sun visor, referencing the last card drawn in a poolside game played by Auric Goldfinger.

Delivered from Gaydon with love, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition is limited to 60 examples. Each comes with a custom cover and luxury key presentation box, plus a SIlver Birch ‘speedform’ model, a limited-edition magazine, and a section of 35 mm film from the Goldfinger car chase scene in which the DB5 starred.

The gifts will be presented to their owners in a Globe-Trotter attaché case that replicates the design of the car, thanks to its silver colouring and Prince of Wales check interior.

(Image credit: Aston Martin)

Finally, a second Globe-Trotter cabin case houses an individually numbered magnum of 2007 vintage Bollinger champagne, plus four 007-branded Bollinger glasses.

Aston Martin has not revealed a price for the DB12 Goldfinger Edition and, regrettably, there are no guns, rockets or rotating number plates. Nor is there a bullet-proof shield or even an ejector seat. Consider us shaken, but hardly stirred.

Now if only EON Productions would hurry up and announce that new film…