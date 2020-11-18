Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 review: impressive range and punchy performance make for a knockout combo

Xiaomi might be just making a name for itself in the UK when it comes to smartphones, but this Chinese electronics company actually offers everything from tablets to fidget cubes.

But its range of electric scooters is particularly worth checking out, because the well built, foldable kick scooters pack some impressive battery and electric motor technology, which see them boast outright performance and an electric range that many more established rivals struggle to compete with at the same price point.

The Mi Pro 2 builds on the successful M365 formula, which in turn has been recently replaced by the upgraded 1S. Here, customers are treated to the longest range (a claimed 28-miles) and the most powerful motor technology, which is capable of increasing its output to 600W under heavy loads.

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 review: design

Much of the Xiaomi Mi electric scooter range looks the same, with aerospace-grade aluminium used for for the majority of the framework and handles, while the main platform, battery-pack housing and rear fender are fashioned from sturdy plastics.

The Pro 2 features a powerful LED headlight, as well as a rear brake light that can be switched to permanently on via an accompanying smartphone app. To bring it in line with new European legislation, the Pro 2 also packs front, side and rear reflectors for added visibility.

Folding the unit is taken care of by a quick-release handle at the base of the main handlebar stem, which sees the bars fold back and neatly clip onto a plastic hook that’s mounted to the rear fender. The quick-release to reverse this also neatly doubles-up as a bell. Nice.

Although pneumatic tyres can be an absolute pain in the backside to change on these small scooters, they do make the world of difference when it comes to ride quality and the 8.5-inch numbers featured here make for very smooth rolling.

Stand the Pro 2 next to the 1S and you’ll be hard pushed (see what we did there?) to notice much of a difference. The Pro 2 is slightly taller and the main kickboard is slightly wider and longer, but there are few other physical features to distinguish the two. The main point of difference is the long-range lithium battery pack and a more powerful electric motor hidden away beneath the foot platform.

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 review: performance

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 review specs Max Speed: 115.5 mph

Range: 28 miles

Weight: 14.2 kg

Motor: 300W (600W max output)

Water resistance: IP54-rated

Tyre: 8.5 inches

Max Load: 100 kg

Removable battery: No

Speed settings: 3

The addition of pneumatic tyres transforms the ride of an e-scooter and the 8.5-inch numbers featured here do a great job of ironing out bumps in the road and tackling rougher surfaces. These can be a pain to change if you get a puncture, but there’s a spare tyre included in the packaging and some online retailers offer the pre-installation of puncture protection slime. Keep them pumped up to the recommended PSI in order to avoid the dreaded flats.

The extra large kick board also offers a much more comfortable platform for travelling longer distances, which is something you’ll easily be able to do on the Xiaomi Mi Pro 2. The official range is pegged at 28-miles and although this is very much dependant on terrain, the riding mode and the amount of regenerative braking you dial in via the accompanying app, we firmly believe it’s possible to get somewhere near that figure.

A solid week of short blasts in Sport mode barely ate into the battery life and it would take a serious e-scooter fanatic to attempt to get near running the batteries dry on the daily commute. What it does mean is that even longer, cross-city hacks are easily achievable, with users able to complete multi-mile scoots to and from the office without the need to hunt out a three-pin plug socket or carry the charger.

The IP54 waterproofing rating means it is theoretically protected against water splashing from any angle, but those thinking of riding in all weather conditions might want to look towards the Pure Air e-scooter, as it carries the more waterproof IP65 rating.

Other than that, the riding experience is fast and smooth, with the sensitive thumb throttle proving easy to modulate, something that can’t be said for many rivals. There’s also a powerful rear hydraulic disc brake and regenerative braking in the front wheel motor, ensuring stopping distances are short.

Granted, it doesn’t fold up particularly small but the folding method is extremely easy. Simply flip a quick release and the bars collapse and clip onto the rear fender. This makes it possible to carry the scooter by the handlebars, but it remains a fairly sizeable lump to store and users might struggle to fit it into the boot of smaller cars, for example.

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 review: other features

The Mi Pro 2 requires the Xiaomi Home smartphone app to operate, something that’s not immediately obvious when first unpacking the scooter. There are a number of applications on the App Store and Google Play that suggest they are compatible with Xiaomi’s range of scooters, but they’re not.

Instead, search for the correct app and it’s a case of assigning a place in the ‘home’ for your new purchase (I went with Garden or Basement) and letting Bluetooth do its thang. Sit through a slightly patronising safety video and the scooter will eventually stop sounding its warning alarm.

The app then allows users to remotely lock the Mi Pro 2, which means it won’t turn on without first pairing the app. There’s also the option to adjust the regenerative braking levels, have the taillamp constantly on and operate Cruise Control, which essentially negates the need to depress and throttle and adjusts the scooter speed so it cruises with the occasional kick.

It’s a fairly basic app but one that gives all of the essential read-outs on battery levels and distance travelled, while dealing with firmware updates with minimal fuss.

Like many other e-scooters on the market, there are also several riding modes that can be cycled through, which basically limit the top speed. A pedestrian mode is essentially a slow crawl and is suitable for built up or busy areas, while a standard ‘D’ mode allows most of the power and a full fat Sports (or ’S’) mode unleashes all of the watts.

It’s a neat safety touch that means the rider doesn’t have to be so careful with the throttle when the surroundings get a bit congested. Selecting the modes is as simple as pressing the power button.

Xiaomi Mi Pro 2 review: verdict

The choice between this and the slightly less expensive 1S is chiefly down to the extended battery range, more powerful motor and the slightly larger kick board platform and handlebars. Both scooters are extremely easy to ride and prove surprisingly comfortable over longer distances and both essentially share the same top speeds.

We love the robust build quality of the Mi Pro 2 and its performance is up there with some of the best on the market, but justifying the additional £200 ($200)+ for an extra 10-miles range seems like only a decision hardcore scooterists will make.

That said, it’s such a doddle to ride and the Pro 2’s more powerful electric motor may suit heavier riders, who may find its performance is preferable over the smaller 1S. But it is still officially limited to a 100kg rider. The Pure Air Pro model is both more waterproof and can handle up to 120kg.

