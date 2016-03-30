Z4 Aurora promises to be the "Entertainment Center of The Future"

How does a 4K Smart LED projector with Harman/Kardon audio, gesture control, Android OS, 3D projection and a 300-inch screen size sound?

Promising to be a "smart projector beyond your imagination", the recently launched Z4 Aurora Indiegogo campaign has blown through its funding goal and currently sits 348% funded with 18 days left to go.

The project, which is the work of Chinese startup XGIMI, has currently banked a rather tasty $173,572 dollars and shows no signs of stopping.

Its runaway success probably comes courtesy of its feature list that, while it should be taken with a pinch of salt because it's a crowdfunder, looks pretty darn impressive considering that right now you can pick up a Z4 Aurora for $449 dollars (£310).

That feature list includes:

4K projection

300-inch screen

Harman/Kardon stereo

ORSAM illumination

700 ANSI lumens

TI DLP technology

3D projection

W-Fi streaming

Bluetooth streaming

3D gesture control

Smartphone control

Bluetooth remote control

30,000-hour lifetime

So, yep, that'll probably be why. The Z4 Aurora even comes with built-in vertical +/-30 degree and horizontal +/-30 degree keystone correction, meaning that you can place the projector off centre and it will still display an accurate image on your surface of choice.

But anyway, enough talking, here is the promo video:

For more information about the Z4 Aurora, then check out the system's Indiegogo campaign page.