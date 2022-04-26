Your PS5 console is getting a great free graphics upgrade this week

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PS5 owners have just got a great piece of news courtesy of Sony, with the firm confirming that "Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support will start rolling out globally to PS5 players this week".

As T3 previously reported on, VRR is a big deal for PS5 gamers as it allows your screen to adjust how often it refreshes the image to match the frame rate from your console or PC. As we've previously explained, that basically means the frame rate of the game and TV are in sync, which leads to smoother, better graphics and removes unwanted graphical problems like screen tearing.

So the fact that Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President of Platform Experience has confirmed on the official PlayStation Blog that PS5 owners can look forward to the rollout of VRR starting this week is great news.

Well, it's good news providing you have a TV that supports VRR that is. For a great selection of displays that support VRR check out T3's best gaming TVs guide. T3 has also put together a list of what we consider to be the top affordable 4K VRR-compatible TVs, too. These TVs also will allow you to make the most of the PlayStation 5's 4K 120Hz support as well.

From a personal point of view I recommend the LG C1 OLED as a great choice here for PS5 owners. This TV, as well as this year's newer version, the LG C2 OLED, both support VRR and come with a host of game-enhancing specs and features.