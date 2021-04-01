Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is a doubling down on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold is the company’s first folding phone and was one of many announcements at the rather epic spring product launch (clocking in at just under five hours). While the Mi 11 Ultra was definitely the show stealer, this folding smart phone perhaps shows Xiaomi’s plans for the future more clearly.

The Mi Mix Fold features a folding 8.01-inch WQHD+ display, plus a second (and separate) 6.52-inch display for use when folded. Like the Mi 11 Ultra, there is a focus on photography in the Mi Mix Fold too. It features Xiaomi’s own Surge Signal Processor, optimized for photography, and a liquid lens – yup, you read that right.

First, the screen. At 8.01 inches, the display is larger than the 7.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. In fact, the only folding device larger is Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold, which is more of a tablet-laptop hybrid. Even LG’s prototype rolling phone is only due to be 7.4 inches. This gives you a 4:3 aspect ratio screen with 2560x1440 pixels, 900 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. As the screen folds inward, the external 6.52-inch screen can be used for regular phone functions.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The liquid lens is designed to work in the same way as the human eye, with a transparent fluid wrapped in film. By manipulating this film and changing its curvature, it can provide a 3x optical zoom or 30x digital zoom, with a minimum focus distance of just 3cm. Two regular lenses make up the camera trio: a 108MP main camera with 7P lens and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view.

The Mi Mix Fold features the Snapdragon 888 processor, plus a new Xiaomi Surge C1 processor, to handle the photography. Harman Kardon quad speakers are positioned on either side of the main screen to provide 3D spatial sound. To power all these screens, it uses two batteries (2,460mAh + 2,560mAh) with support for 67W fast charging to achieve full charge in 37 minutes.

The downside is that this model, priced the equivalent of $1,500 / £1100 / AU$2000, is currently only scheduled for launch in China, with no mention of a global release. However, if it proves popular there’s every chance you will be seeing a version of the Mi Mix Fold coming your way soon.