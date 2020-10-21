Xbox Series X controller gets a KFC makeover – and it looks clucked up

Things are ramping up as we hurtle towards the Xbox Series X launch in just a few weeks, and everyone is looking to get in on the next-gen console action.

From the Wonder Woman 1984-inspired Xbox Series X, to the amazing Spider-Man themed PS5, we've seen all sorts of weird and wonderful creations, be they concepts or special limited edition hardware. And now we have another to add to the collection, but it's being laughed out of town by gamers.

Feast your eyes on the KFC Limited Edition Xbox controller, emblazoned with floating pieces of fried chicken, a cartoon Colonel, KFC Gaming branding, and the restaurant's slogan – although this has been tweaked to 'finger clickin' good' to make it more relevant to gamers. That's what we're assuming KFC was going for anyway.

The chain is currently running a competition to give customers the chance to win an Xbox Series X console, and this controller is presumably the booby prize, judging by the reaction it's received.

One Xbox Series X is being given away every day for the next month, so it's worth dropping your name into the hat if you missed out on pre-orders.

KFC isn't the only fast food restaurant to be giving away next-gen consoles; Taco Bell is also running a giveaway on Microsoft's console, while Burger King's PS5 sweepstakes will see a whopping 1,000 PS5 consoles being given to customers.

Of course, if you love your fried chicken, old men in glasses, and the red and white stripes of a KFC bucket, then you can enter the giveaway and you may come away with a brand new console. We're sure that the chain is going to be inundated with entries, so good luck!

