WiGig: The wireless HDMI standard set to do away with cables

Fed up of managing the web of HDMI cables from behind your TV? WiGig, the new wireless standard could set to change all that with wireless connections

WiGig, the new wireless standard has gained certification from IEEE, with experts claiming it will replace HDMI as early as 2015.

802.11ad, or WiGig to use its common name, is a new wireless standard which could replace HDMI and other display cables. It has recently received approval from global standardisation body IEEE, meaning it could be on show as early as CES 2014.

Using the 60hz frequency band, it can transfer data of 1Gbps over a range of up to 10 meters.

The WiGig standard will allow for data transmission from device-to-device rather than its cousin; the Wi-Fi AC standard which will provide universal connectivity via your broadband router.

Ali Sadri, President and Chairman of the Wireless Gigabit (WiGig) Alliance, said: “Gaining approval from a global standardization body gives WiGig Alliance additional international recognition and moves us one step closer to widespread industry adoption.”

Whether WiGig will be the final nail in the coffin for HDMI cables remains to be seen. Do you think it could see HDMI go the same was as VHS and DVD? Or will it follow the same route as HD DVD and Betamax? Give us your thoughts by commenting below.