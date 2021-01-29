Xbox Series X stock tracker: where to buy Xbox Series X in US, UK, and AUS

The Xbox Series X and PS5 dry spell continues, although we've been lucky enough this month to get a shower of consoles at intervals as Sony and Microsoft gear up to get more hardware with retailers. We've seen Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock release at retailers in the US, UK, and Australia, giving gamers the chance to pick up the newest gen consoles.

T3 has been tracking the latest info on where to buy Xbox Series X and, after UK retailers rolled out a wave of consoles this month, with other regions following shortly after.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer warned gamers that the Xbox Series X "is in short supply" but said that Microsoft is working on manufacturing more, and it looks like that effort is paying off, with more Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock trickling into retailers.

It's worth remembering that neither the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are region locked, so we recommend keeping an eye on different regions worldwide to maximise your chance of getting one.

And, when it comes round to getting a console, this is where T3's where to buy Xbox Series X guide can help. It can't guarantee you'll get a console, but it can help you stay informed on exactly which retailers to check out and any new stock updates.

Our top tip to getting an Xbox Series X or S? It's best to prep for stock drops by making online accounts with all the big retailers – and memberships with the likes of Costco for access to exclusive console deals. You also should stay signed in to these stores, too, thereby shaving off valuable seconds on your route to purchase – as remember, just because a console is in your basket doesn't mean it is secure. You need to complete that purchase.

You can check the availability of both of Microsoft's consoles across retailers in the US, UK, and Australia below.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [USA]

GameStop

GameStop has been a great place to check for new consoles, although its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restocks are limited in quantity. To maximise your chances of getting one, we advise making an account so that you can fly through checkout as fast as possible. The retailer put more consoles up for sale this month, so keep an eye out for another wave.

Walmart

Walmart Canada and US have both had restocks last month, and rolled out the Xbox Series X last week. Walmart has started shutting down scalper-controlled AI reseller bots, too, so we have high hopes for its next wave of consoles.

Best Buy

Best Buy had an Xbox Series X and Series S restock in December last year and it is one of the most talked-of retailers in terms of early 2021 stock drops. It had another Xbox Series X restock last week, but they sold out fast!

Amazon US

Amazon is rumored to be getting more Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S consoles in stock in January 2021, so we advise gamers to watch the site daily. The company said it would have more stock in December and it delivered, so we think it likely more systems will soon be available.

Microsoft Store

While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. You can actually buy the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so try that too! In the meantime, bookmark the website, and keep checking in.

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in yet, but we'd expect more consoles to drop in January or February 2021, so keep the store's product pages open.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [UK]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is the source of the Xbox, so hopefully it'll be getting in on the restock action for both of its consoles in January 2021. The Xbox Series S is back in stock in the UK store, while last year, the US arm let players order consoles through the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so you can try accessing it on your console to see how you get on.

Amazon UK

Amazon's stock drops have come without warning and we've already seen more Xbox Series S in stock at the retails across its regional websites last week. It's all sold out for now, but keep an eye out.

BOX

BOX had an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock during the first two weeks of December. The retailer adopted a novel approach in the interest of fairness, with a ballot format. Customers registered their interest for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S and 'winners' were selected and given the opportunity to buy one. BOX is using the ballot system again for two impending Xbox Series X restocks this month! So enter the ballot now.

View Deal

Currys

Currys has been pretty good when it comes to restocks, and it dropped more inventory of the Xbox Series S this month. The retailer offers standalone console, as well as bundles, and finance options to set you up with a next gen Xbox for as little as £10 per month.

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. It's already had a restock of the Xbox Series S this month, and is expected to be dropping more new Xbox stock this week along with PS5!

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Unexpectedly, both were back in stock in December last year, but have since sold out. We'd bet that more consoles will arrive in early February.

Argos

Argos is unequivocally out of PS5 stock and, from what we've seen so far, the retailer's stock always sells out pretty quickly, so if we see any more consoles pop up, you'll need to act fast. Truth be told we think Argos won't get many more consoles until late February or early March 2021, but we could be wrong.

The Game Collection

The Game Collection released an Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle last month for £399.95! It included the console, Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle, Rob 'Golden Boots' Rivera Cable Guy device holder, and Turtle Beach Atlas Three Amplified Gaming Headset. That is no longer available but we're expecting something similar in the coming weeks.

Littlewoods

Surprisingly, Littlewoods has jumped in on the Xbox Series X restock action. Following in the footsteps of Very, it released an Xbox Series S bundle including an extra controller for £319.99 but has since sold out. An outside bet for an early 2021 restock.

GAME

GAME sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pretty fast, but has had a number of restocks since launch, including more PS5s in late December. We'll be keeping an eye on the website over the next couple weeks (and we advise gamers to do the same) as GAME is the UK's biggest specialist gaming store.

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys got a PS5 restock in December, and it's absolutely another site to bookmark for an Xbox Series X restock, so keep checking in for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Smyths is one of those stores not many people think about when shopping for gaming hardware, so could be a great way to bag a system.

ShopTo

ShopTo released more PS5 stock in late December, offering console + game and accessory bundles, but the main thing is that the inventory was available, which right now it isn't. We'll be checking the website for Microsoft's console which may be similarly 'discounted'.

Where to buy Xbox Series X [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S. In the US, you can purchase the consoles on the Microsoft Store app for Xbox One, so give that a try as well.

EB Games

EB's launch stock of both consoles sold out fast, but we anticipate it'll be releasing more in early 2021, so definitely worth checking in on.

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X over the next week or two week.

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft's 'pre-order retailers' list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, and we expect it to be getting an Xbox Series X restock in early 2021.

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.