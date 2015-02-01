Vine's new Kids app serves up child-friendly video loops

Video sharing platform Vine has launched a new version of its app with content only suitable for kids.

If your children aren't already hogging your smartphone, then they sure as hell are about to be. That's because video platform Vine has just rolled out Vine Kids, a new version of the iOS app with curated content appropriate for younger audiences.

While Vine generally serves up enjoyable videos for all the family to enjoy, some uploads can contain nudity, bad language and other unsuitable stuff. Twitter-owned Vine evidently agrees and has created a solution with Vine Kids, which only serves up kid-friendly videos.

Vine Kids retains the same six-second, looping format that made Vine so popular in the first place, but the folks at Vine hand-pick the videos to ensure there's nothing crude in them.

Apparently the idea for the new platform came to fruition this month, when an employee commented on how much their child enjoyed using Vine.



Carolyn Penner, Vine's head of communications and marketing,wrote on the Vine Blog: “[The colleague] said he wished there was a separate app she could use to more easily watch posts that are appropriate for kids.”



She added: “That week happened to be Hack Week, a time when we get to work on projects outside of our day-to-day work. So two folks teamed up and built exactly that.”

Vine Kids is available as a free download from the App Store.