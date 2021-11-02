Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is making a Marvel game, here's which superhero it should be

Former Naughty Dog creative director and Uncharted creator Amy Hennig is working on a new Marvel game. This news comes as part of a collaboration announcement between Marvel Games and Skydance New Media, where Hennig acts as president for the former.

Skydance has recruited a team of developers specialising in action and adventure games to create this narrative experience based on a currently unknown superhero. At Naughty Dog, Hennig's efforts produced the three original Uncharted games – including Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception which celebrated its 10th anniversary this week – all of which, won massive industry acclaim and awards. Now turning to the world of superheroes, there's plenty of options to choose from.

We can already rule out the likes of Spider-Man, Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers, with games based on those IPs either in the works or recently released. Many people across the web already are speculating that the project is Daredevil. Star Wars Battlefront II actor Janina Gavankar subsequently confirmed that she is part of the new game, fuelling further rumours that she has been cast as Elektra. It's worth noting that no official details about the character have been revealed at this time.

After holding our cards close to the vest for so long, we’re excited to finally be able to share the news! We’re having a blast working with @MarvelGames on our first project at @Skydance New Media, and can’t wait until we can share more. Excelsior! https://t.co/opj87SJwQ6October 29, 2021 See more

"I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game. The Marvel Universe epitomises all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience," said Hennig as part of the announcement.

"It’s an honour to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humour that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

While Daredevil does make sense in a lot of ways, I feel a new Captain America game fits the bill even more. Think about it. This would not only be perfect timing in terms of popularity but also plays to Hennig's talents. It wouldn't be a stretch to imagine the bones of an Uncharted game carrying over to Captain America. Climbing incredible high structures, travelling across the globe to glamorous destinations, engaging in gun battles, all in the hope of defeating an assortment of bad guys. It's totally feasible.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The character has never been more popular either, due to Chris Evan's portrayal of Steve Rodgers in the MCU. In the video games space, there hasn't been a major solo Captain America game for over a decade, with the last release being Captain America: Super Soldier in 2011. There's a lot to play with and if anyone can give this character the depth Kevin Feige and co. managed to pull off onscreen, it's Amy Hennig.

No release date or time frame for the game has been shared by either Skydance or Marvel, so don't expect this game for a fair few years yet. Fingers crossed it will be worth the wait.