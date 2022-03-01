Top 3 Netflix Oscar-nominated movies for March 2022 (and the code to find more)

We've found three of the best movies on Netflix that are nominated for an Oscar

The Oscars have got a lot of criticism over the past few years, predominantly around only showcasing certain types of movies. Over time, things seem to be changing and the selection in 2022 is really strong. 

By highlighting a more diverse selection of content, the Oscars instantly broadens its appeal and the interest for audiences. Of course, Spider-Man was still snubbed, but we've come to expect that.

Today, we've picked out three examples of excellent movies and documentaries that are Oscar-nominated this year and are available right on Netflix. You can find more Oscar-nominated films from all years on the service by entering the code 81586723 in the search box.

The Power of the Dog 

The Power of the Dog

(Image credit: Netflix )

The Power of the Dog is, in a word, excellent. Benedict Cumberbatch puts in one of his greatest performances yet as a standoffish rancher in the American West harbouring a deep secret. 

You seriously just need to watch this movie if you haven't already and there's a reason that it's up for so many different awards across the range. It's stunning, thoughtful, and an interesting take on the cowboy genre. 

The Hand of God

The Hand of God

(Image credit: Netflix )

Italy's official contribution to the Oscars, The Hand of God is exceptional. 

Set in Naples in the 1960s, the story follows Fabietto, who pursues his love for football as a terrible family tragedy strikes and shapes his life. 

Coming-of-age movies are very well done at this point but we couldn't get enough of this one, especially the beautiful themes, acting, and cinematography on display.

Lead Me Home

Lead Me Home

(Image credit: Netflix )

Our final pick is the documentary short Lead Me Home, which looks at the housing crisis in America that has left so many homeless. By interviewing them, the documentary presents a clear-eyed and humanising perspective on a group of people that can too often be lost to media coverage. 

It's a beautiful and delicate documentary that should be required viewing for anyone that wants to understanding homelessness from the perspective of the homeless. 

