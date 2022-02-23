Top 3 Netflix documentaries to watch in February 2022

While there are absolutely times for switching on the TV and tuning out, we also love to tune in and what better way than through a good documentary.

Netflix has us covered and then some, so today T3 is breaking down three of the best documentaries on Netflix right now. We've got a little bit of everything but one theme connects them: scandal.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

Unless you're an aviation enthusiast (in which case we hardly need to sell you on this documentary), then you've probably seen Boeing in the news over the past few years and wondered what's going on.

Netflix seeks to answer that very question with their new documentary, Downfall: The Case Against Boeing, which uses expert testimony to explain how the company put profit over safety – with disastrous results.

Everything is dramatic here and we love it. There's a tonne of interesting interviews and footage, and it's the kind of documentary that fills in knowledge gaps you didn't know you had (or even needed filled).

The Tinder Swindler

Switching gears a bit, we have the hottest documentary on Netflix: The Tinder Swindler, a tale of betrayal, catfishing, and intrigue. The name somewhat gives the topic away, but the details are incredible.

Released only very recently, the documentary follows victims of a prolific (and expert) catfisher, posing as a rich playboy before making huge monetary demands.

Everything is turned up to 11 and you'll be shocked more than once. Highly recommend on a cold February evening.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed

Bob Ross is, without a doubt, a legend. Cool and calm combines with expert painting skills and a friendly, teacher-like demeanour on screen. Everything he paints, even if he goes wrong, turns out to be a masterpiece. The best bit? You can follow along at home.

Behind the scenes, not everything was as it seemed. His business success caused huge strife among those close to him and this documentary seeks to find out what happened and why.