This great value Samsung Galaxy S10 deal gives you 50GB data for just £43pm

When it comes to higher-data 50GB plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S10, you’re likely to be looking at a monthly payment of close to £50. But this cracking exclusive EE offer from Fonehouse slashes that cost to just £43, with an upfront cost of £85. That’s a total cost of £1,117 over 24 months, making this the best-value Samsung S10 deal we’ve seen on EE so far.

As well as 50GB data, you’ll get unlimited minutes and texts, plus three months of free BBC Sport and six months of free Apple music thrown in. And because EE has the UK’s fastest 4G coverage, you'll be looking at speeds of 60Mbps.

By comparison, Mobile Phone Direct’s version of this deal on 02 is £48pm, with a £49 upfront payment. That works out at a higher total cost of £1,201 over 24 months. And Mobiles.co.uk is offering £48pm with a £75 upfront payment – which totals higher again, at £1,227pm.

At just £43pm, we think this Fonehouse EE deal is definitely worth looking at if you need a higher data plan for your new Samsung Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | EE | £85 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £43pm

This exclusive EE deal from Fonehouse gives you a very generous 50Gb data allowance, plus unlimited calls and texts, for just £43pm after you pay £85 upfront. This is the best-value 50GB pre-order S10 deal we’ve seen so far. Total cost over 24 months: £1,117View Deal