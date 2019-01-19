This Garmin running watch just set a new personal best price and is now nearly 50% off

Garmin Forerunner 235 helped revolutionise running watches when it was released, adding on-wrist heart-rate tracking and more advanced metrics such as estimated VO2 Max to the usual running watch formula of run tracking via GPS. It remains one of the best running watches you can buy, and it just reached its lowest price to date, courtesy of Amazon.

Clearly, nobody in the UK has been paying £289.95 for this watch in recent times, but Amazon's price is still a tenner less than its nearest competitor (the back-from-the-grave Blacks) and noticeably cheaper than most rivals.

Garmin Forerunner 235 | £160.33 Was £289.95, save £139.66 (47%)

The Forerunner 235 is quite old in 'gadget years' but it's still on sale because the feature set it established in late 2015 – heart-rate tracking with no need for an external device, rock-solid GPS, VO2 Max estimation, and tracking of numerous other fitness activities besides running – is all most people require. It's also slimline, stylish and the notifications, step counting and long battery life (over a week, if you don't use GPS and pulse-tracking during exercise) mean it works well as a smartwatch, too. View Deal

Although it doesn’t offer all the features that make the likes of Garmin's Forerunner 630 and Forerunner 935 so desirable to hardcore runners, the 235 has more than enough for most road runners.

During a run it tracks speed and distance via GPS, with the option to share your 'Live Track' with others. More interestingly, although arguably less usefully, there is also tracking of your cadence (the frequency with which your feet hit the ground).

When you've finished, you can view metrics such as your VO2 Max estimate and calories burned. The 235 will also suggest a suitable recovery time before you exercise again. The watch and its app can also give you advanced workouts via voice prompts, a 'race predictor' that suggests how long it'll take you to run 5K, 10K and a marathon. Your preferred heart-rate zones for cardio training can also be set, or the watch can estimate them for you based on your age.

The Forerunner 235 will also track your activities on a bike and at the gym. It's waterproof to 50m.

In short, the Forerunner 235 is a great mid-range option for people who want more than just pace, distance and time but aren't looking for the more elite level insights that come with the likes of the Forerunner 630/635 or the built-for-triathlon 935.