This Fitbit Charge 3 rival is now 46% off on Amazon

What would you expect from a fitness tracker? For it to track steps, floors climbed, calories burned? Sleep monitoring? VO2 max levels? All-day stress tracking and relaxation-based breathing timer? Built-in GPS?

• Buy Garmin Vivosport smart activity tracker, Small, Black for £91.50 – was £169.99 , save £78.49 (46%) on Amazon

The Garmin Vivosport has it all, whatever you'd expect from a fitness tracker, you'll find it here. All the better, this cheap fitness tracker deal brings the price down under £100; and it is a great price for a fitness tracker that sits on the third place on our best fitness tracker list.

This fitness band comes with integrated GPS so you won't have to carry your bulky Galaxy Note 10 Plus with you on your runs. The Vivosport has up to seven days battery life (eight hours in GPS mode) and it is also waterproof. No need to depart your favourite fitness tracker in the shower anymore!

Why should you buy the Garmin Vivosport fitness tracker?

Garmin is one of the most reliable brands on the fitness tracker market thanks to the accuracy and reliability of their products. The Vivosport is a perfect example of this: it is not trying to sell itself as a smartwatch but delivers on everything you'd expect from a fitness tracker.

The list of features goes on forever:

Steps and distance tracking

Calories burned

Sleep monitoring

Daily goals

Activity timer

Smart notifications

Heart-rate monitoring

Floors climbed and intensity

Track a range of activities, including strength training, with the Garmin Vivosport (Image credit: Garmin)

The touchscreen display is big enough so you can check all the information at a glance and operate the watch without having to use your phone. The built-in GPS also helps you get away from your phone, at least for the times when you are exercising.

One novelty but fun thing is the fitness age calculator. Not something you should base life decisions on, but if you are 35 and the Vivosport calculates your fitness age as 45, you might want to look into exercising a bit more (and maybe dial down the amount of full-English breakfasts you have per week).

Once data has been collected, it's time to check the trends in the Garmin Connect app. Here, you can find all the data collected from your fitness tracker displayed in charts and also some handy recommendations on how to improve your cardio performance and sleep quality.

