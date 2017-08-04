The Samsung Leader 8 flip phone is the dual screen beauty you may never own

Samsung has officially revealed its dual screen flip phone as the Leader 8. It’s a stunning clamshell smartphone with flagship level specs. We want one.

The problem is that flip phones aren’t so popular in the west and, as such, this Leader 8 handset is due for a release in China only. Here’s hoping we can get it on import. Why? These specs are why.

The Samsung Leader 8 will come packing two 4.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED displays, outside and inside the flip top. The aviation-grade aluminium build houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage plus microSD expansion.

On the rear is a 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture while the front houses a 5MP f/1.9 selfie snapper. Also on the rear is a fingerprint reader for secure locking and payments.

The Leader 8 is powered by a 2,300mAh battery and even offers wireless charging. The software on this beast is Android Nougat, packs Samsung’s Bixby voice controlled AI, Samsung Pay, S Voice and even a classic T9 style touchscreen keyboard.

The Samaung Leader 8 will come in a black and gold finish. Pricing and release date haven’t been announced yet. Since this is China only you’ll likely need to pay a bit more to import anyway.