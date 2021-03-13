The LifeSaver Cube could be your 2021 camping essential

As the weather gets milder, many are starting to plan their summer excursions. Last year, with foreign travel off the cards and various activity restrictions in place, many got away from it all with a UK camping trip, and we're expecting it to be a similar picture this summer. LiveSaver has a gadget to make your (socially distanced, not too far from home) adventures that little bit safer and smoother.

Whether you're visiting a popup site with limited facilities, or you're thinking of trying wild camping, or you're going to an established site and just want to be extra-careful, the LifeSaver Cube could come in handy.

The LifeSaver Cube is a portable water filter that will deliver you with plenty of clean drinking water whenever and wherever you need it. A market-leading filter removes at least 99.99% of bacteria, cysts and – importantly – viruses. It's environmentally friendly, with no need for additional chemicals or a power supply, and the integrated ultra-filtration membrane will treat an massive 5,000 litres of water before you need to replace it.

Developed in conjunction with Oxfam, the canister is robust but lightweight (just 1.2kg empty), and can store up to 5l of water; enough for plenty of cooking, washing and tooth-brushing before you have to refill. An integrated tap makes it easy to adjust the flow of water, and when fully open you'll get a speedy flow-rate of 1.25 litres per minute, so you won't be hanging around for ages.

An Activated Carbon Filter removes any funny tastes or smells from the treated water. Finally, there's a safeguard built in that won't let untreated water through the filter, so there's no risk of accidentally drinking unclean water. We think it might become this year's camping must-have. Find out more at www.iconlifesaver.com.