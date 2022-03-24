Avatar 2 needs these 3 upgrades to rock

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After an impossibly long wait, a wait that has stretched 13 years, it's looking like we might soon get our first look at Avatar 2, the sequel to the 2009 original Avatar.

According to Hollywood newsletter The Ankler (via David Chen), a tease for the forthcoming sci-fi epic will supposedly preview before Marvel's Doctor Strange 2 (aka Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness).

The new Doctor Strange movie is set to launch in the UK on May 5, meaning we don't have that long to wait before we get a glimpse into how James Cameron has decided to revamp his franchise.

The link-up makes sense: Avatar is set to be released by Disney, who also release the Marvel franchises. The audiences are fairly similar, too, making it ideal real estate for premiering Avatar 2.

"The Transom hears that an Avatar 2 teaser of some kind will debut in front of Marvel's Doctor Strange sequel, which Disney will release exclusively in theaters on May 6," says The Ankler.

"Disney had no comment when asked, but we hear that the Mouse House is eyeing that date, hoping to replicate the success that Sony had with Spider-Man: No Way Home, and one way to help juice Strange's numbers would be to offer the very first glimpse Avatar 2 in front of that film."

Avatar 2 is set to release on December 16, 2022.

But, what improvements do we want to see from Avatar 2? Here's our top 3 picks.

We want: More of the Na'vi

(Image credit: Disney )

Not much is actually known about the plot of Avatar 2 but we do know that Cliff Curtis and Kate Winslet have been added as Na'vi reef people of Metkayina, alongside Oona Chaplin as Varang, who will appear in multiple sequels.

On this basis, we can safely assume that Avatar 2 will have quite a lot more of the Na'vi and their incredible planet, Pandora, which was so beautifully brought to life in the first movie.

There are also rumours of several child actors being brought in, potentially to illustrate some Na'vi offspring, so seeing more Na'vi and Na'vi culture in this sequel would help world build and enhance immersion.

We want: More incredible CGI

(Image credit: Disney )

The original Avatar movie was released in 2009 – yes, 13 years ago.

Over that time, CGI effects have gotten a lot better and the latest movies will likely make full use of that, especially if Disney gets the Marvel team involved.

We expect Pandora to look better than ever and the Na'vi to look even more realistic than they did over a decade ago. Of course, there's a balance to be struck but the options are definitely greater now.

We recently re-watched Avatar on Disney Plus and it is astounding just how well much of the CGI has held up, with it still being visually very impressive today in 2022. Cameron is known as a CGI enthusiast, though, and always looks to push the boundaries of what is possible, so we're expecting great things from Avatar 2.

We want: Stunning news worlds

(Image credit: Disney )

As mentioned above, one of the few things we do know about Avatar 2 is the introduction of the water worlds.

Pandora was already pretty fleshed out in the first movie, so we're expecting big things from the sequel and sequel's sequels in terms of moving us away from there. Exploration of other worlds in Avatar 2 sounds very exciting.

Disney shared some concept set photos a while ago that gave us a small insight into how that would look. We can't wait!