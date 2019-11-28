Whether you’re looking for a basic band to track your exercise, or a full watch that tracks your health, plays your Spotify music and (yes ladies), even tracks your menstrual cycle, the Garmin watch and fitness tracker range has something for everyone.

While the watches range from just £129.99 to a hefty £2250, you can grab yourself a fitness tracker for just £70, and that’s without any mark down in price. Previous deals have seen Garmin take off a hefty £80 from some of their mid-range products, so check out the best Garmin watch and fitness tracker deals below to see what else they can do!

There are 11 series in the Garmin watch and fitness tracker range.

Its D2 and MARQ ranges cover the premium end of the watch spectrum, with the most expensive models coming pre-loaded with over 250 race car tracks and lap audio reports — and that’s in addition to advanced fitness tracking, plus the usual smartwatch suspects.

The fitness tracker range technology isn’t quite that advanced, but you’ll still benefit from heaps of great features. These include fitness monitoring tools, stress tracking, notifications, and connection to the Garmin community. You’ll have to pay a bit more if you're looking to take your tracker for a swim, though.

And if you’re after something in the middle? Then why not look at the Vivomove Luxe range? A smartwatch crossed with a regular watch, the range replaces the clunky gadget look with sophistication.

The best Garmin watch and fitness tracker Black Friday deals

Why not discover your perfect Garmin gadget with these Garmin watch and fitness tracker Black Friday deals?

The best Garmin Vivofit Black Friday deals

The best Garmin Approach S60 Black Friday deals

The best Garmin Instinct Black Friday deals

The best Vivoactive Black Friday deals

Still thinking about an Apple Watch? Check out the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals now.

Black Friday sales around the web