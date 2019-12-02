The best Black Friday deals STILL AVAILABLE on Cyber Monday

If you hadn't noticed Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is well underway, and customers in the UK have been busy shopping the hundreds of thousands of deals since the sale Amazon's Black Friday sale began on November 22nd… but which Black Friday deals were the most popular, and which are still available no Cyber Monday?
There were tens of thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’, many of which were reported on by T3. These deals are available in limited quantities, for a matter of hours, with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.
There really was a deal for everyone, from blockbuster iPad and console deals, to niche products most people had never heard of.
It was a mega year for deals, with customers ordering more than 90,000 books, over 70,000 sports products, 180,000 video games and accessories and over 170,000 kitchen products.
There were a few stand out deals, however, and these were been the most popular products over Black Friday.
Best selling toys include the L.O.L Surprise! Glitter Globe Ball and LEGO Technic Bugatti, while popular books included Me: Elton John’s Official Autobiography and David Walliams’ The Beast of Buckingham Palace.
Some of the best-selling home products included the ever-popular Phillips Hue Smart Bulbs, while popular in the electronic category was Sonos One with Alexa built-in and Sony wireless noise-cancelling headphones.
Guess what, some of these deals are still available!
You can check out the best-selling Amazon products below, but be quick Amazon's Cyber Monday sale ends tonight!
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- AO.com Cyber Monday deals
- Currys Cyber Monday deals
- Argos Cyber Monday deals
- John Lewis Cyber Monday deals
- Walmart Cyber Monday deals
- Best Buy Cyber Monday deals
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis Cyber Monday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Cyber Monday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Cyber Monday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Cyber Monday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Cyber Monday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Cyber Monday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Cyber Monday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Cyber Monday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Cyber Monday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Cyber Monday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Cyber Monday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie